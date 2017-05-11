Companies

Zimbabwe’s cash crunch saps Delta’s revenue

11 May 2017 - 08:58 Loni Prinsloo
Zimbabwean brewer Delta, which is now 23% owned by Anheuser-Busch InBev following its acquisition of SABMiller, said full-year revenue fell 10% as consumers struggling for cash turned to cheaper brands of beer and sparkling wine.

Sales declined to $483m in the year to end-March, while net income slumped 13% to $69.9m, the Harare-based company said in a statement on Wednesday. Volumes of lager and sparkling wine fell 7% and 11% respectively, while sorghum beer declined 3% after heavy rains limited Delta’s ability to get the plant-based drink into bars and shops.

"The company experienced significant challenges during the year," including drinkers’ limited access to cash and changes to payment platforms, Delta said. "The country received heavy rains, which limited market access and inhibited outdoor consumption occasions."

Delta is battling weak consumer spending and a cash crunch in Zimbabwe amid a crisis that has seen the economy shrink by about half since 2000. The company said Coca-Cola Company and AB InBev were exploring options to restructure a long-standing bottling agreement.

Bloomberg

