Nissan Motor warns of surprise profit drop

Tokyo — Nissan Motor forecast an unexpected 7.7% fall in operating profit this year on higher raw material costs and a negative currency impact, as it adjusts to changes in the US market, its biggest, where larger vehicles are in demand.

Nissan and other Japanese car makers are scrambling to offset slackening demand for their traditional mainstays, sedans, in the key US market by boosting supply of higher-margin sports utility vehicles (SUVs) and trucks.

They are betting that even as overall US vehicle demand ebbs, drivers will continue to buy the larger models, given historically low US fuel prices.

Nissan, Japan’s second-largest car maker, expects a 1.2% lift in US vehicle sales this year. While it expects sales growth to slow from last year, it sees a positive impact from new versions of its popular Rogue crossover SUV and its Titan truck which hit the market this year.

"We moved from being typically a 60% car and 40% truck company to 50-50 (in our offerings). We’re on our way to 60% trucks and 40% cars to adjust to the market," chief performance officer Jose Munoz said told a results briefing on Thursday.

While a wider product line will bring Nissan’s sedan/truck ratio roughly in line with bigger rival Toyota Motor, Japanese car makers still lag behind US car makers in their light truck offerings, given that General Motors and Ford Motor get about 75% of their US sales through trucks.

Many car makers also expect to deepen discounts on their sedans and SUVs to stay competitive, raising industry concerns about a possible pricing war which may sting profitability.

On Wednesday, Toyota forecast operating profit for the current year to slide by a fifth due to increased spending to push US sales, along with the lingering impact from a stronger yen.

Yen Impact

Nissan expects operating profit to come in at ¥685bn ($6bn) in the year to March, lower than an average estimate of ¥778,4bn from 21 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The vehicle maker posted an operating profit of ¥742.2bn last year, which includes a one-off benefit from the sale of its stake in parts supplier Calsonic Kansei. Excluding that benefit, operating profit came in at ¥699,7bn, and on that basis it forecasts a smaller, 2.1% slide in operating profit this year.

The forecasts are based on a projection that the yen will average ¥108 to the US dollar this year, stronger than Thursday’s level of near ¥114. Fluctuations in currencies including sterling and the Canadian dollar would shave ¥60bn off operating profit, the company said, less than last year’s ¥282bn currency hit.

Higher raw material costs are expected to weigh on profit by ¥90bn, while R&D investment will knock ¥35bn from its bottom line this year as it sustains investment in developing automated driving functions and lower-emission vehicles.

Overall, Nissan is forecasting global retail vehicle sales to come in at 5.83-million vehicles, up 3.6% from last year. Combined sales with vehicle-making alliance partner Renault and Mitsubishi Motors, in which Nissan holds a controlling stake, will hit roughly 10-million, making the group one of the world’s top-selling vehicle producers.

Nissan said it would retain its 8% target for global market share and operating margin in its next mid-term plan, after achieving a global market share of 6.2% and an operating margin of 6.9% last year.

Nissan CEO Hirohito Saikawa, who took over from Carlos Ghosn in April, said the victory of Emmanuel Macron in this week’s French presidential election was positive for Nissan which has an 18-year alliance and cross-shareholdings with Renault. Macron "understood" and "valued" the alliance structure, he said.

A power struggle between the French government and the vehicle alliance erupted in 2015 when the government raised its stake in Renault under then-economics minister Macron. The ensuing boardroom crisis led to new Renault-Nissan shareholder pacts at the end of that year.

