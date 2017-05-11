Digital buoys Axel Springer

German media group Axel Springer said on Wednesday its digital publishing investments were continuing to pay off, driving up revenue and profits in the first quarter and putting it on target to meet its forecasts for the full year.

Axel Springer said it booked adjusted net profit of €78.1m between January and March, almost 20% more than in the same period in 2016. Operating, or underlying, profit stood at €147.2m, up 16.9%, on a 6.7% rise in revenues to €836.2m.

"Significant investments in growth areas in recent years contributed to the good start in 2017," said CE Mathias Doepfner, pointing to the group’s specialist classified advertising sites and online news media such as Business Insider.

Digital publishing made up 72% of Axel Springer’s revenue and 80% of its operating profit in the first three months, the group said.

The group is best known as the publisher of conservative broadsheet Die Welt and raucous, tabloid-style Bild.

AFP