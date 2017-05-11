DHX pays $345m for Peanuts and more

DHX Media is buying the entertainment unit of Iconix Brand Group for $345m, adding the Peanuts comic strip and cartoon character Strawberry Shortcake to its roster of brands that includes Bob the Builder and Teletubbies.

In January, it was reported that Iconix was exploring a sale of its majority stake in Peanuts Worldwide LLC, which owns the rights to cartoon-strip characters Snoopy and Charlie Brown. Debt-ridden Iconix started exploring the sale after US insurer MetLife dropped the Peanuts characters it had been using as mascots for more than 30 years.

The characters — which also include Lucy, Linus and Woodstock — were created by Charles Schulz and are licensed in more than 100 countries.

DHX will be buying an 80% stake in the Peanuts brand. The remaining 20% would continue to be held by members of the Schulz family, DHX said.

While MetLife stopped flying blimps featuring Snoopy in 2017, Peanuts has agreements with brands such as stationery company Hallmark Cards, retailer Zara, theme park Universal Studios Japan and film studio Warner Bros, according to a filing by Iconix.

In 2015, Twenty-First Cen-tury Fox released The Peanuts Movie, which was nominated for a Golden Globe award and grossed $246m worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo, a website that tracks the revenue that movies generate.

Iconix was also looking to sell its Strawberry Shortcake brand, which is based on a character that rose to fame in the 1980s as a doll for young girls.

Strawberry Shortcake has more than 350 licences and its app has more than 86-million downloads on Apple’s App Store.

Reuters