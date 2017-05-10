Time’s shares plunge 17% as it decides not to put itself on the market

Time’s shares plunged 17% on Wednesday after the magazine publisher slashed its dividend amid a push to cut costs, following its decision to not put itself on the market.

The publisher of People and Fortune also reported its fourth straight drop in quarterly sales and a bigger-than-expected loss. Time said last month that it would pursue a strategic plan that includes spending cuts and a sharper focus on its digital business.

The company’s decision not to sell also ended speculation about a merger with US broadcasting and publishing group Meredith, which, according to a source, had offered Time $18 a share. Time’s shares, which have fallen 17.5% since it announced the decision, fell another 17% to $12.50 in morning trading.

CEO Richard Battista faced pointed questions on a post-earnings call, with investor and billionaire hedge fund manager Leon Cooperman demanding more clarity about the company’s strategic plan. "You provide no numbers for the shareholders to basically grasp what this company will look like in two or three years, if you execute your strategic plan," Cooperman said on the call.

Battista, however, expressed confidence about the plan, saying "transformations take time and patience". Cooperman, whose Omega Advisors owns a 3.9% stake in Time, said he was "pretty confident that this company could be sold today at at least $18 a share".

Time has struggled as advertisers increasingly move to Google and Facebook and away from print media. The company’s print advertising revenue fell 21% to $212m in the first quarter ended March 31, while digital advertising sales surged 32% to $119m. Total revenue dipped nearly 8% to $636m. Battista said speculation about Time’s sale had impacted results.

Net loss attributable to Time widened to $28m, or 29c a share in the quarter, from $10m, or 10c a share, a year earlier. Excluding items, Time’s loss was 18c a share, bigger than the 15c expected by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters.

Time lowered its quarterly dividend to 4c a share from 19c. The company said it has hired an adviser to help assess costs. Time also announced changes to its board of directors, appointing John Fahey — formerly the chairman of the National Geographic Society — as non-executive chairman. Former CEO Joe Ripp will retire from the board.

Reuters