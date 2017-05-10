Companies

Snap posts $2.2bn loss in first results

10 May 2017 - 23:36 Agency Staff
A logo for Snapchat hangs on the front of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, New York, US. Picture: EPA/JUSTIN LANE
A logo for Snapchat hangs on the front of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, New York, US. Picture: EPA/JUSTIN LANE

San Francisco — Snapchat parent Snap Inc saw its shares slide Wednesday after posting a loss of $2.2bn in its first quarterly results since its share offering earlier this year.

The loss for the California firm known for its disappearing messages reflects about $2bn in stock compensation awarded at the time of the company’s initial public offering.

Snap disappointed analysts with reported revenue of $149.6m in the three months ending in March.

That was a jump of 286% from a year ago but below Wall Street estimates of around $158 million, and a significant miss for the fast-moving social media segment.

Shares in Snap plunged nearly 20% in after-hours trade to $18.46 following the results.

Snap said the number of daily active users grew to 166-million at the end of the quarter, a 36% increase from a year ago but just 5% higher than at the end of 2016.

Analysts have offered mixed views about Snap’s future, debating whether it can mimic the success of Facebook or end up in the tech junkyard.

Although Snapchat is best known for its smartphone messaging, it has also developed partnerships with numerous media outlets eager to reach its audience with news, video and other content.

The company contends it can generate healthy and sustainable revenue with advertising aimed at its users, the bulk of whom are in a coveted demographic of people 18 to 34 years old.

Snap conceded in IPO paperwork that there is no guarantee it will attract older audiences.

AFP

Time’s shares plunge 17% as it decides not to put itself on the market

The company’s print advertising revenue fell 21% in the first quarter, while digital advertising surged 32%; investor demands clarity about its ...
Companies
5 hours ago

Profit slumps in Disney’s pay-TV business

The company failed to assuage investor concern about its cable division, saying profit fell as ESPN continued to lose subscribers and spend more to ...
Companies
15 hours ago

African airlines under pressure in 2017 due to strong dollar

African Aviation Summit emphasises that state-owned airlines, in particular, need to carefully evaluate their route network
Companies
4 hours ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Retailers opt for local poultry
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Shoprite interest up as Whitey Basson sells stock
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
SAA appoints Phumeza Nhantsi as chief financial ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
4.
Mark Barnes upbeat on Post Office's return to ...
Companies
5.
Downgrade will have ‘material impact’ on SOEs ...
Companies

Related Articles

Eskom report on CEO’s step-daughter’s contracts due this week
Companies / Energy

SAA appoints Phumeza Nhantsi as chief financial officer
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Barclays CEO apologises for trying to uncover whistle-blower
Companies

Toyota’s annual profit drops for first time in five years
Companies

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.