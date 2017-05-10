Companies

Mark Barnes upbeat on Post Office's return to profitability

Post Office chief tells MPs the state-owned entity recorded a net loss of R1.33bn for year to date

10 May 2017 - 05:30 Bekezela Phakathi
Upbeat: South African Post Office CEO Mark Barnes helps to clean the roof of the Alexandra post office. Barnes said the state-owned entity was aiming to return to profitability by 2018. Picture: THE TIMES
Upbeat: South African Post Office CEO Mark Barnes helps to clean the roof of the Alexandra post office. Barnes said the state-owned entity was aiming to return to profitability by 2018. Picture: THE TIMES

The South African Post Office (Sapo), which has suffered big losses in recent years, still hopes to return to profitability by 2018.

Briefing MPs on Sapo’s corporate and annual performance plan on Tuesday, CEO Mark Barnes said the state-owned entity was aiming to return to profitability by 2018, be a leading provider of postal, logistics and financial services and be a key driver of the government’s service delivery objectives.

Sapo, which is backed by a government guarantee totalling about R4bn, has struggled to turn its fortunes around following years of mismanagement and service, maladministration and allegations of fraud and rising debt.

Barnes, who assumed his role at the beginning of 2016 with a brief to revive the ailing company, said the net financial position still remained challenged with a year to date net loss of R1.33bn, with a negative variance of R186m for the year against a targeted net loss of R1.15bn. In the previous financial year, Sapo recorded a loss of about R1.5bn following a crippling strike that resulted in the loss of major clients and reputational damage.

"This has been a difficult trading year that still leaves Sapo challenged to achieve the existing baseline revenue targets while creating a conducive environment for growth," he said.

Despite the seasonal renewal of post boxes, total revenue of R4.73bn performed marginally below the prior year’s R4.83bn. The revenue lag would result in a R1.14bn shortfall to match operating costs.

However, mail revenue stabilised with early signs of customer confidence returning to Sapo, said Barnes. He said the biggest factor affecting the postal business was technological advancement. Globally, postal operators were experiencing declines in physical mail volumes, attributed to digital substitution. In comparison to its African and international counterparts, Sapo was still reliant on mail revenue, said Barnes.

Some of Sapo’s challenges include the entrance of new players in the courier sector and outdated IT infrastructure.

Barnes said a precondition to achieving the envisaged revenue mix was the corporatisation of Postbank and growing e-commerce revenues.

Postbank’s fresh loan plan aims to boost access

Postbank will seek to finance the informal economy, such as spaza shops and homeowners who have no title deeds
Companies
12 days ago

Post Office sets sights on hub for e-commerce

CEO Mark Barnes says the state-owned postal service is in talks with a UN specialised agency for the postal sector
Companies
12 days ago

EXCLUSIVE: Postbank loans on the cards

CEO Mark Barnes says Reserve Bank approval to establish a bank would enable Postbank to branch into lending
Companies
1 month ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Shoprite interest up as Whitey Basson sells stock
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Constitutional Court hears Gijima and Sita dispute
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Net1 gets green light for social grant deductions
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Prasa rolls out new train service amid turnaround ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
5.
Mark Barnes upbeat on Post Office's return to ...
Companies

Related Articles

Post Office will throw its hat into the ring to take over social grants from CPS
National

Postbank on track for corporatisation
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Post Office on target, needs another cash injection
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.