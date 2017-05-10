Barclays CEO apologises for trying to uncover whistle-blower

London — On Wednesday, Barclays CEO Jes Staley used the bank’s AGM to apologise to shareholders after bypassing rules to try and uncover a whistle-blower, further tarnishing its reputation. "I feel it is important that I acknowledge to you, our shareholders, that I made a mistake in becoming involved in an issue which I should have left the business to deal with," Staley told the meeting in London. "I have apologised to the board, and I would today like to apologise to you, as well, for that error."

Last month, Barclays revealed that Staley, a US national, is being probed by regulators and will suffer a "very significant" pay cut over the incident, which comes as the bank struggles to repair a reputation battered by its role in the foreign exchange and Libor interest rate rigging scandals.

Barclays revealed in April that an anonymous letter was sent to board members last year, raising concerns about a senior employee who had recently been recruited, which included issues of a personal nature. Staley requested that a team find who wrote the letter, viewing it as "an unfair personal attack on the senior employee".

Barclays chairman John McFarlane acknowledged a lack of judgment by Staley but gave the CEO his support to carry on in the top role.

"You know me, if I thought the CEO should go, he would go. But I don’t believe that is what should happen," McFarlane told the meeting. One incredulous shareholder responded: "What was Jes Staley thinking to do with the whistle-blower if he had found him? Put him in a suitcase and throw him in the river?"

Some 62.6% of shareholders took part in the vote on whether to re-appoint Staley as a director of Barclays, backing him almost unanimously. Other directors were unanimously re-elected on turnout of about 72%.

