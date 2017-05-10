African airlines under pressure in 2017 due to strong dollar

African airlines are expected to be put under immense pressure by a strong dollar throughout the course of 2017, and state-owned airlines particularly will need to carefully evaluate their route network.

Vice-chairman of aviation consultancy Seabury, Michael Cox, said on Tuesday that in the 10-year period between the consultancy working on turnaround strategies for South African Airways (SAA), the underlying economic conditions underpinning planning had become far more challenging [and that] state-owned airlines occasionally fail to fully analyse the economic implications after being given political directives.

Despite rapid growth expected in Africa, airlines are expected to struggle to remain profitable, the 26th annual African Aviation Summit heard on Wednesday.

Passenger demand in Africa is expected to grow at a compound 4% to 5% for the next 20 years, but airlines are expected to be put under pressure by both Middle Eastern carriers and emerging low-cost carriers.

Seabury is currently working at SAA on a five-year turnaround strategy. The national carrier is expected to post about a R5bn loss for 2016-17 and, in 2017, is expected appoint new executive management and make changes to its group structure.

Addressing the summit, Cox declined to speak on issues specific to SAA, but said both state-owned and private African airlines would need to carefully manage their route networks. "Ten years ago we took great pride in the fact that we turned [SAA] round in 2007-08. After 10 years of losses, we brought them to profitability. Then the oil price spiked in 2008 with the country, at the time, benefiting from stronger commodity prices and [a better] economic environment."

State-owned airlines could have developmental roles, and, thus, mandates allowing for a certain level of loss-making, but "will need stick to their knitting. If you look at the route network [of successful airlines] they have stuck to their strengths".

"Any airline must be willing to look at the analytics, and be willing to change relatively quickly," Cox said.

Head of aircraft finance at JP Morgan UK, John Meakin, said that despite unprecedented amounts of liquidity, US interests rates were expected to rise, "the question is how quickly they will go up".

Head of aircraft finance at Nedbank, James Geldenhuys, said stable and long-term management could compensate for lowered investor confidence and higher risk from financial markets as a result of ratings status. Africa’s largest and most profitable airline, Ethiopian Airlines, had achieved this distinction despite Ethiopia’s own problematic sovereign ratings status.

"They have managed to run their business in such a way that [investors] try and pass the sovereign risk to get there," said Geldenhuys. "Some airlines are very good at strategy. Some airlines are very good at strategy and implementation."