Short-lived revival for flailing iron ore

With stockpiles at mainland ports still near unprecedented levels, Shanghai Cifco Futures said in a note on Monday signs were emerging traders were dumping their holdings, with some deals done at low prices.

"Iron ore currently holds the title of being the weakest commodity product," said Huatai Futures analyst Xu Huimin. "Traders absolutely don’t wish to hold it. I guess pressure from the arrivals of future shipments is too great."

Spot ore with 62% content in Qingdao lost 2.6% to $60.15 a dry tonne, the lowest level since October 24, according to Metal Bulletin. Prices have sunk 37% since hitting $94.86 in February, the highest since 2014.

Trade figures from China showed a mixed picture on Monday. While the nation imported less ore in April, it still bought the most ever over the first four months. In April, purchases were 82.23-million tonnes, lower than in March and weaker than the same month in 2016. In the January-to-April period, imports expanded 8.6% to 353-million tonnes, according to customs data.

Port inventories have risen for the past two weeks to stand at 131.95-million tonnes, said Shanghai Steelhome E-Commerce. That is near the record 132.5-million tonnes in March and up from about 100-million a year ago. China is the largest buyer, accounting for about two-thirds of global cargoes.

Steel cargoes from China are on the wane, according to the customs data. Exports shrank to 6.49-million tonnes in April from 7.56-million in March and 9.08-million a year ago, official figures showed. Total exports in the first four months have fallen 26% from last year.

Miners’ shares declined on Monday along with iron ore. In London, Rio, BHP and Anglo American all fell more than 2%.

Bloomberg