Etihad appoints temporary executives

Etihad Airways said on Monday it had appointed temporary replacements for its long-serving president and CE James Hogan and chief financial officer James Rigney, who are to leave on July 1.

The company, which had announced in January only that the two Australians were leaving some time in the second half of the year, said it had appointed insiders Ray Gammell as interim group CE and Ricky Thirion as interim group financial officer.

The temporary replacements come less than a week after Italy’s Alitalia, 49% owned by Etihad, filed for special administration for the second time in less than a decade after workers rejected its latest rescue plan.

Alitalia was one of Etihad’s key investments as it raced to catch up with fast-growing rivals Emirates and Qatar Airways by buying into several foreign carriers, including the Italian carrier and Air Berlin, but the Abu Dhabi-owned airline said last week it was not willing to invest further in Alitalia.