TerraSan lands Saldanha deal

Although the recent listing of Premier Fishing and Sea Harvest on the JSE signalled further consolidation in the local fishing sector ahead of the allocation of new rights in 2020, the first meaningful deal of 2017 involved neither company.

Business Day received confirmation on Thursday that unlisted investment company TerraSan Group has acquired the Saldanha Group, best known for its canned fish.

Saldanha, owned by the Silverman family, specialises in canning sardines, pilchards, mackerel and abalone. There have been persistent rumours over the past two years that the company was up for sale.

TerraSan — which has well-known agribusiness academic Mohammed Karaan and investment group Trustee Board Investments as large shareholders — already owns a sizeable abalone operation as well as interests in pelagic fishing and mussels.

A TerraSan executive stressed the deal was not finalised as certain conditions — including approval from competition authorities — were still outstanding. "We’ve made a bid and they have accepted it."

The value of the deal has not been disclosed but fishing industry sources estimated the price tag to be between R500m and R650m.

TerraSan’s website showed revenue of R352m in 2015 with more than half generated by pelagic fishing. Although abalone only accounted for 38% of the turnover, it generated R90m of TerraSan’s R116m profit line.