Profit at AB InBev gets welcome fizz

Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world’s largest brewer, reports higher than expected profit growth

05 May 2017 - 05:22 Philip Blenkinsop
Picture: REUTERS

The world’s largest brewer, Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev), has reported higher than expected profit growth in the first quarter and says there are signs of a turnaround in Brazil, its second-biggest market, after a two-year slump.

Beer volumes finally picked up in Brazil in January to March, the brewer said on Thursday, although it had not fully passed on the cost of 2016 tax increases to consumers and sales costs rose due to a near 40% decline in the real against the dollar.

The maker of Budweiser, Stella Artois and Corona, which produces more than a quarter of the world’s beer, said it expected cost of sales per hectolitre in Brazil to fall later in 2017.

Half of its sales costs in Brazil are dollar-denominated.

"We remain cautiously optimistic on Brazil overall. We expect 2017 to be better industry-wise than 2016," chief financial officer Felipe Dutra said on a conference call.

Dutra recognised that the US beer market, the company’s largest, had also performed below expectations, but talked about the year as a turning point for the company overall.

AB InBev said overall first-quarter core profit rose 5.8% on a like-for-like basis, excluding currency changes and the effect of its merger in 2016 with SABMiller. That was above the 3.3% foreseen in a company-compiled poll.

Morgan Stanley said in a note the first-quarter results were a relief after a tough 2016 and represented an inflection point.

AB InBev to launch Budweiser in SA

Brewing giant blames ‘the timing of Easter’ for a drop in beer volumes in the March quarter
21 hours ago

Not all beer and skittles for AB InBev

Brewing giant is confident about success in its Africa venture. But suppliers seem to be feeling the pinch
9 days ago

