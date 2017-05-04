Shell’s good performance allows it to pay dividends and reduce debt

That’s a big change from the depths of the oil-price slump a year earlier, when Shell was borrowing money to cover shareholder payouts. Net debt fell for a second consecutive quarter to $72.03bn.

Shell is the latest in a string of major oil companies to report better-than-expected results with strong cash flow, suggesting the industry is learning to live with $50-a-barrel oil.

Beating expectations

Profit adjusted for one-time items and inventory changes more than doubled to $3.75bn from $1.55bn a year earlier, the company said, surpassing the $3.01bn average analysts’ estimate.

Profit in Shell’s upstream, or exploration and production business, totaled $540m in the first quarter, compared with a loss a year earlier. The downstream division, which includes refining and marketing, posted income of $2.49bn, an increase of 24%.

The rest of the world’s biggest nonstate oil producers, known as the supermajors, have also reported first-quarter earnings that surpassed analyst estimates, finally starting to benefit from the deep cost cuts, project cancellations and job losses that followed oil’s collapse.

Shell’s B shares, the most widely traded, rose as much as 3% to 2,121.5 pence as of 8.01am in London trading. Brent crude, the benchmark used to price more than half the world’s oil, averaged $54.61 a barrel in the first quarter, 55% more than a year earlier and the highest in more than two years.

Shell piled up borrowings following the BG Group deal and has set a $30bn asset-sale target for the three years to 2018. It’s about two-thirds of the way there following divestments in Canada, Gabon and the UK North Sea. It’s also planning to sell fuel stations and a refinery in Argentina.

Bloomberg