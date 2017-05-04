Ericsson’s rating cut to junk

Stockholm — Ericsson’s credit rating has been cut to junk by Moody’s Investors Service, in a blow to new CEO Borje Ekholm, as the ratings agency highlights risks to his plan for turning around the struggling Swedish telecommunications equipment maker.

The downgrade on Wednesday — marking the first time since 2005 that Ericsson has been rated junk — pushed up the yield on its €500m bond maturing in 2021 as much as 21basis points to 1.03%.

Provisions and restructuring charges would lead to "credit metrics that will no longer be commensurate with investment-grade ratings", Moody’s analyst Alejandro Nunez said as the agency lowered Ericsson’s senior unsecured long-term rating to Ba1 from Baa3.

The company had an A3 rating as recently as 2014 and Wednesday’s cut was the third in less than seven months.

Moody’s action underscores the steep challenges facing Ekholm as he tries to engineer a turnaround at Ericsson. Sales continue to slide at double-digit percentage rates as competitor Nokia shows signs of stabilising. Ekholm has vowed to intensify efforts to cut costs and get rid of more than $1bn in unprofitable contracts in his bid to revive the company, while maintaining necessary investments in the core networks business.

"A strategy premised primarily on cost-cutting is not sustainable over the long run" and could hurt Ericsson’s competitiveness and its ability to innovate, Moody’s said.

This conundrum has been recognised by Ekholm, who told Bloomberg TV in April that the company needed to simultaneously reduce costs and invest to prepare for the coming roll-out of the next generation of mobile networks.

"We need to do something that’s difficult, to keep one foot on the gas pedal and one foot on the brakes," Ekholm said at the time. "We need to make sure that we invest enough to be technology leaders."

The downgrade puts Ericsson on the same level as Nokia, which was upgraded by Moody’s in 2016 based on the benefit of a diversified offering following the Finnish company’s acquisition of French rival Alcatel-Lucent.

Bloomberg