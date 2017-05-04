China in bank power duel with Japan

The Asian Development Bank’s (ADB’s) 50th annual meeting is supposed to be a celebration of Japan’s economic leadership in Asia over the half-century — instead it takes place in the shadow of China’s bid to increasingly assert itself as the regional powerhouse.

The ADB is coming off a record year for lending and is the region’s major financier for development, but its meeting in Yokohama starting on Thursday could quickly fade as attention turns to China’s high-profile "One Belt, One Road" summit the next week.

Many One Belt projects are supported by China’s state-owned banks and fledgling regional lender, the Asia Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), which could become a potential rival of the Manila-based ADB, but for now is much smaller.

"Politically, the AIIB is a direct challenge to the ADB by providing borrowers an alternative," said Tang Siew Mun, senior fellow at the Iseas Yusof Ishak Institute in Singapore. "One Belt, One Road with AIIB’s deep pockets offers a vision of the region for ‘friendly nations’ to participate. In contrast, the ADB lacks a grand plan and focuses on smaller projects," he said.

In dealing with the AIIB, launched in January 2016, the ADB has stressed co-operation rather than competition. A year ago, the banks signed an agreement setting the stage for joint financing projects.

"Infrastructure needs are huge and it’s simply not possible for the Asian Development Bank and the World Bank to fill the gap completely," Bank of Japan governor Haruhiko Kuroda, a former head of the ADB, said earlier this week.

The AIIB is viewed by some as a challenger to the western-dominated World Bank and the ADB, primarily funded by Japan and the US. The ADB was established as a Japanese initiative in 1966 to offer development assistance in Asia. All ADB heads have been Japanese, including current president Takehiko Nakao.

In 2016, it extended a record $17.5bn in loans to 67 projects, dwarfing the AIIB, which provided loans of about $1.7bn to just nine projects in 2017, most of which was through co-financing with other institutions including the ADB.

While outwardly Japan has shown support for China’s initiatives, it remains wary of getting too close, and has not joined the AIIB.

Dominant role

"We remain cautious about the AIIB and need to examine its transparency even more closely since China plays a dominant role in its governance," said Masahiko Shibayama, adviser to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Further complicating matters for Japan, is the sudden friendliness of US President Donald Trump towards Beijing and a shift by Southeast Asian nations towards China. The secretary-general of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party, Toshihiro Nikai, will attend the One Belt, One Road summit, a sign Abe wants to improve ties with Beijing.

Reuters