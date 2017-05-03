Thales revenue shoots up in first quarter compared to previous year’s figure

Paris — France’s Thales on Wednesday posted an 11.9% rise in first-quarter revenue compared with the same period a year ago, led by its aerospace division, reaffirming its 2017 and medium-term financial targets.

Quarterly underlying sales rose 11% to €3.058bn, while the intake of fresh orders fell 1%, or 2% on an underlying basis, to €2.281bn. Underlying sales growth excludes the effect of any changes in corporate structure and exchange rates.

Europe’s largest defence electronics company said quarterly aerospace sales, which rose 17.3%, were lifted by a favourable comparison in its civil In-Flight Entertainment business, which had performed sluggishly a year earlier.

Robust growth in the Space business also contributed to the strong quarterly sales.

But Thales cautioned that overall second-quarter sales growth would suffer from the reverse effect after a strong second quarter in 2016 in the Transport and Aerospace categories.

After strong orders in the past two years, Thales predicted a lower order intake of €14bn euros in 2017.

It also expected mid-single digit underlying growth in sales and a 9%-11% increase in operating profit to €1.48bn-€1.5bn in 2017.

Reuters