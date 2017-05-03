Companies

Thales revenue shoots up in first quarter compared to previous year’s figure

03 May 2017 - 11:55 Tim Hepher and Cyril Altmeyer
Picture: EPA/SPACEX
Picture: EPA/SPACEX

Paris — France’s Thales on Wednesday posted an 11.9% rise in first-quarter revenue compared with the same period a year ago, led by its aerospace division, reaffirming its 2017 and medium-term financial targets.

Quarterly underlying sales rose 11% to €3.058bn, while the intake of fresh orders fell 1%, or 2% on an underlying basis, to €2.281bn. Underlying sales growth excludes the effect of any changes in corporate structure and exchange rates.

Europe’s largest defence electronics company said quarterly aerospace sales, which rose 17.3%, were lifted by a favourable comparison in its civil In-Flight Entertainment business, which had performed sluggishly a year earlier.

Robust growth in the Space business also contributed to the strong quarterly sales.

But Thales cautioned that overall second-quarter sales growth would suffer from the reverse effect after a strong second quarter in 2016 in the Transport and Aerospace categories.

After strong orders in the past two years, Thales predicted a lower order intake of €14bn euros in 2017.

It also expected mid-single digit underlying growth in sales and a 9%-11% increase in operating profit to €1.48bn-€1.5bn in 2017.

Reuters

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
One investment gets you the complete lifestyle ...
Companies / Property
2.
MTN suffers decline in subscriber numbers
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
New minister Mmamoloko Kubayi promises nuclear ...
Companies / Energy
4.
Sasol lowers synfuels sales forecast in update
Companies / Energy
5.
Old Mutual Wealth cancels IT deal with DST Systems
Companies

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.