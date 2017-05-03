Over 300,000 subscribers to New York Times’s digital news in first quarter

New York — The New York Times says it added more than 300,000 digital subscribers in the first quarter, helping the media group swing to profit.

Net profit for the prestigious US newspaper group was $13.2m, compared with a loss of $8.3m in the same period a year ago.

Total revenue rose 5.1% to $399m, led by gains in digital subscriptions and online advertising.

"These results show the current strength and future potential of our digital strategy not just to reach a large audience, but also to deliver substantial revenue," said Mark Thompson, president and CEO of the New York Times Company.

"We added an astonishing 308,000 net digital news subscriptions, making the first quarter the single-best quarter for subscriber growth in our history." Overall circulation revenue rose 11% from a year ago to $242m. Of that, $76m came from digital-only subscriptions, amounting to a 40% jump from a year ago.

The number of digital-only subscriptions topped 2.2-million at the end of the quarter, a 62% jump from a year ago.

The Times — which has been a target of US President Donald Trump, who frequently calls it a "failing" newspaper — has attributed some of its readership gains to renewed interest in its aggressive coverage of the new administration.

Digital advertising revenue was $49.7m, a rise of 19% from a year ago, and accounted for 38.2% of total advertising revenue.

But the gains failed to fully offset declines in print advertising.

Thompson said the latest revenue figures were "a vindication of our decision to pivot towards mobile, branded content and a broader suite of marketing services, and to focus on innovation."

The New York daily has been facing the familiar problems of major newspapers — shifting to the less-profitable online format as print readership declines.

Earlier in 2017, The New York Times unveiled a new strategic plan that was likely to reduce its newsroom staff of about 1,300 people, while making investments in key areas including "visual journalism" and boosting coverage of the Trump administration.

The newspaper has moved to get more readers globally, with a Spanish-language edition and an expanded office in Australia, and has launched a daily edition for the Snapchat Discover platform.

AFP