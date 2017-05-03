China’s HNA Group takes nearly 10% stake in Deutsche Bank

Frankfurt — Chinese conglomerate HNA Group has become Deutsche Bank’s biggest direct shareholder, upping its stake in the flagship lender of Europe’s top economy to just less than 10%, according to a US regulatory filing.

HNA’s stake, which one trader said would lift confidence in the lender’s stock, leaves roughly 20% of the struggling bank in the hands of investors who may be pursuing strategic interests.

It comes at a time of heightened uncertainty at the bank, as it grapples with a strategic turnaround, an uncertain global economy and the impact of Britain’s departure from the EU.

Last year, funds controlled by Qatar’s former prime minister Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim al-Thani increased their stake, including options, to just less than 10%.

The Chinese group has been on an acquisition spree, expanding from its traditional business of aviation and logistics into financial services, betting on asset managers and consumer finance for growth at home and overseas. It reflects a broader push by China into financial services globally as Beijing encourages its corporate sector to expand overseas, although it faces increased regulatory scrutiny in the US and Europe.

Hefty legal penalties, including for the sale of toxic US mortgage debt, have hit Deutsche Bank hard and even prompted speculation last year, denied by the bank, that it needed a government bailout.

Last month, it asked investors for an €8bn cash injection, the fourth such request since 2010, putting it on track to raise more than its entire market value over roughly seven years.

HNA last lifted its stake in the bank in March to 4.76%. A regulatory filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission says it has now increased this to 9.9%. Fund manager BlackRock owns 6.1%.

Reuters