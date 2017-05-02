Pfizer quarterly revenue misses estimates due to sales drop in top drugs

Pfizer, the largest US drug-maker, reported quarterly revenue that missed estimates as sales of its key drugs fell short of expectations. Sales of breast cancer drug Ibrance, which is expected to face competition from rival Novartis’s Kisqali, rose more than 58% to $679m, but missed the consensus estimate of $682m, according to Barclays.

"Key franchises came in well below expectations, raising concerns about Pfizer’s ability go grow in the absence of mergers and acquisitions," Goldman Sachs analysts said.

Sales of the company’s arthritis drug, Xeljanz, were particularly weak, the analysts said, adding that cancer drug Xtandi and its Prevnar vaccine also came in lower than expectations.

Pfizer said three fewer selling days in the quarter, compared with last year, reduced sales by about $300m, surprising some Wall Street analysts. "Pfizer calls out a deficit of selling days ... Given that multiple major products fell just to the short side of our estimates, we are inclined to agree," Bernstein analyst Richard Wagner wrote in a client note.

The company also lost marketing exclusivity for its depression drug Pristiq in the US during the quarter.

Overall, sales of Pfizer’s array of patent-protected drugs jumped about 12% in the quarter to $7.42bn, while sales of its generics and bio-similars fell 10% to $5.36bn. Revenue fell 1.7% to $12.78bn, missing the average estimate of $13.09bn.

Pfizer, which closed its $14bn acquisition of Medivation in September, said net profit rose to $3.12bn, or 51c a share, in the first quarter, from $3.04bn, or 49c a share, a year earlier.

Total expenses fell 6% to $7.49bn in the quarter.

Excluding items, the company earned 69c a share, beating the average analyst estimate of 67c, according to Thomson Reuters IBES.

Pfizer reaffirmed its 2017 adjusted-earnings forecast of $2.50 to $2.60 a share on revenue of $52bn to $54bn. The company’s shares were down 0.8% at $33.50 in pre-market trading.

Reuters