Octodec lifts interim distribution per share

Octodec Investments, which redevelops properties in Gauteng’s CBDs, on Tuesday reported a 5% growth in net rental income to R495.06m on a like-for-like basis in the six months to February from the year-earlier period.

Offices accounted for a stronger performance as they generated an 8.2% growth in net rental income, boosted by leases concluded in 2016 for the Centre Walk offices.

The residential portfolio showed lower growth in like-for-like rental income of 3.8%, which was mainly due to lower escalations of rentals in Hatfield and the Tshwane CBD, which had previously been strong student nodes.