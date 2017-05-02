Companies

Octodec lifts interim distribution per share

02 May 2017 - 12:16 Staff Writer
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

Octodec Investments, which redevelops properties in Gauteng’s CBDs, on Tuesday reported a 5% growth in net rental income to R495.06m on a like-for-like basis in the six months to February from the year-earlier period.

Offices accounted for a stronger performance as they generated an 8.2% growth in net rental income, boosted by leases concluded in 2016 for the Centre Walk offices.

The residential portfolio showed lower growth in like-for-like rental income of 3.8%, which was mainly due to lower escalations of rentals in Hatfield and the Tshwane CBD, which had previously been strong student nodes.

Octodec, which also generates rental income from shopping centres and industrial space, increased its interim distribution per share 6.5% to 104.8c from the year-earlier period.

"Octodec uses distributable income per share as its relevant measure of performance. Current indications are that the growth in our distributable income per share is expected to be approximately 6% for the 2017 financial year," the company said in a statement.

Vacancies in the Octodec portfolio, including properties held for redevelopment, amounted to 16.8% of gross lettable area. The core vacancies, which exclude the gross lettable area relating to properties held for development and those currently being redeveloped, amounted to 10.1%.

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.