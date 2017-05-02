Infosys to hire 10,000 US workers and open four tech centres in the US

San Francisco/Mumbai — India-based IT services firm Infosys says it plans to hire 10,000 US workers in the next two years and open four technology centres in the US, starting this August with a centre in Indiana — the home state of US vice-president Mike Pence.

The move comes at a time when Infosys and some of its Indian peers, such as Tata Consultancy Services and Wipro, have become political targets in the US for allegedly displacing US workers’ jobs by flying in foreigners on temporary visas to service US clients.

The IT service firms rely heavily on the H1-B visa programme, which US President Donald Trump told federal agencies to review. Other Indian outsourcing firms are recruiting in the US, but Infosys is the first to give concrete hiring numbers and a timeline for its plans, following Trump’s visa review.

The plans would mark a big increase in US hiring by Infosys. In 2014, when Vishal Sikka became CEO, the company said it would hire 2,000 people in the US. In a telephone interview with Reuters from Indiana, Sikka said Infosys had achieved that goal and now wanted to hire US workers in fields such as artificial intelligence, cloud and big data.

"We started small and have been growing since then," Sikka said, adding that the timing of the decision was not related to the visa review. "The reality is, bringing in local talent and mixing it with the best of global talent in the times we are living in, and the times we’re entering, is the right thing to do."

Infosys says it will seek experienced tech professionals and recent graduates from universities and community colleges. The 10,000 new US jobs will form a small part of Infosys’ overall workforce of more than 200,000.

Fewer H1-Bs

Last month, two industry sources told Reuters that Infosys was applying for just less than 1,000 H-1B visas this year. One of the sources said this was down from about 6,500 applications in 2016 and some 9,000 in 2015.

Indian IT service firms, which typically flood the lottery system each year with thousands of applications, have been among the largest H1-B recipients annually. US politicians accuse IT firms of paying workers only just enough to meet the minimum wage of $60,000 a year required for the visa, well below others in the US tech sector. Indian industry lobby group NASSCOM says the average salary paid by Indian IT Service firms for H-1B visa holders is about $82,000.

Analysts say more US hiring will push up costs for Indian IT firms as they chase people with the right skills. "The supply of science, technology, engineering and mathematics skills is not that much in the US, so to get the right talent they might have to pay higher salaries," says PhillipCapital analyst, Shyamal Dhruve.

Indian politicians and IT industry heads have been lobbying US lawmakers and officials from the Trump administration not to make drastic changes to visa rules, as this could hurt India’s $150bn IT service sector.

The four US hubs Infosys plans will focus on technology and innovation, as well as serve clients in financial services, manufacturing, healthcare, retail and energy. The first hub, in Indiana, is expected to create 2,000 jobs by 2021, according to Infosys.

Unsustainable model

Infosys did not disclose the cost of its plans or say whether its US jobs plan would account for a large percentage of its overall hiring in the coming two years. Based on Infosys’s recent trends, the US plan could account for a large portion of net hiring additions in the period.

Infosys added nearly 18,000 jobs in 2015, but just 6,000 in 2016, amid uncertainty about the impact of Brexit and calls from some US politicians and the public for tougher US immigration rules that led some US clients to hold-off on new projects.

"Hiring locally is a compulsion and it’s not just because of what’s happening in the US," says Harit Shah, research analyst at Reliance Securities, adding that bringing in workers on temporary visas was "not sustainable" as a model.

The company said last month that it would struggle to reach its ambitious $20bn revenue target by 2020, as the Indian software service sector has been hit by cautious client spending due to a rising, global protectionist wave. The US is the largest market for Indian software service companies. Other countries, such as Australia, have also started to target Indian IT service companies that use temporary visa programmes.

Reuters