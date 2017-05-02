Dish revenue falls short of estimates

Bengaluru — Dish Network says its quarterly revenue missed analyst estimates because it has lost more subscribers than expected.

The US satellite TV provider said on Monday it lost about 143,000 net pay-TV subscribers in its first quarter through March 31, compared with a loss of 23,000 a year earlier.

The number is double analysts’ expectation of a loss of 72,000 subscribers, according to financial data and analytics firm FactSet. Dish’s results and post-earnings conference call are being closely observed by analysts and investors as it is considered an acquisition target, particularly for US wireless carriers such as T-Mobile US.

In recent years, the company has been buying up spectrum, or radio frequencies that carry the growing amounts of data flowing through devices.

The US Federal Communications Commission barred merger talks among telecommunications companies for more than a year as it conducted a $19.8bn auction of airwaves from broadcasters for wireless use.