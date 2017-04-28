LAWSUITS AND GOVERNMENT SCRUTINY
Uber to offer UK drivers disability insurance after criticism
London — Uber Technologies will begin offering UK drivers the ability to buy injury and illness insurance to provide a safety net for independent drivers it has long been criticised for treating poorly.
The benefit is a first for Uber, which has faced lawsuits from drivers and government scrutiny throughout the world for not doing more to aid the thousands of drivers it classifies as freelance contractors rather than employees. The classification allows the company to avoid various tax and benefits costs that an employer incurs.
The insurance policy announced on Thursday will only be available to drivers in the UK. Those who have completed more than 500 rides will be eligible to pay £2 per week for benefits that cover sickness and injury, jury service, as well as a £50,000 payout if an accident results in death or disablement. Uber says it is contributing to the benefits package, which it says is worth £8 per week.
Uber did not say whether the benefits would be rolled out elsewhere in the world. In the UK, the coverage is being administered by the Association of Independent Professionals and the Self-Employed, a group for freelance workers.
Jo Bertram, regional general manager of Uber in the UK, said the benefit was a response to driver requests. It followed an announcement in February when the company began offering financial advice for drivers.
"Drivers who make money through Uber tell us they love the freedom of being their own boss and choosing if, when and where they drive," Bertram said. "But drivers have also told us they want more security if something unexpected happens," he said. Uber has long faced questions about its treatment of drivers.
In the UK, the company is appealing against a loss in a minimum-wage lawsuit over pay and vacation time — a ruling that could have broad implications for how its drivers are compensated in the country.
In the US, a $100m settlement with drivers in California and Massachusetts was rejected by a federal judge.
