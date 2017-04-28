Uber to offer UK drivers disability insurance after criticism

London — Uber Technologies will begin offering UK drivers the ability to buy injury and illness insurance to provide a safety net for independent drivers it has long been criticised for treating poorly.

The benefit is a first for Uber, which has faced lawsuits from drivers and government scrutiny throughout the world for not doing more to aid the thousands of drivers it classifies as freelance contractors rather than employees. The classification allows the company to avoid various tax and benefits costs that an employer incurs.

The insurance policy announced on Thursday will only be available to drivers in the UK. Those who have completed more than 500 rides will be eligible to pay £2 per week for benefits that cover sickness and injury, jury service, as well as a £50,000 payout if an accident results in death or disablement. Uber says it is contributing to the benefits package, which it says is worth £8 per week.

Uber did not say whether the benefits would be rolled out elsewhere in the world. In the UK, the coverage is being administered by the Association of Independent Professionals and the Self-Employed, a group for freelance workers.