Postbank’s fresh loan plan aims to boost access

Postbank will seek to finance the informal economy, such as spaza shops and homeowners who have no title deeds, by adopting a different approach to lending, says South African Post Office CEO Mark Barnes.

"The informal economy is being financed, just at the wrong price. If we could do it at the right, market-related prices, we would grow the middle class and expand the country’s tax base," Barnes said this week.

His comments come as traditional banks are being criticised for their perceived reluctance to extend loans to small, black-owned businesses — a perception that was challenged by FirstRand CEO Johan Burger.

Over the past three years WesBank, FirstRand’s vehicle and asset finance business, had extended R7.1bn in loans to small and medium-sized black enterprises, Burger said.

Lenders are regulated by the National Credit Amendment Act, which requires them to undertake strict affordability assessments of prospective borrowers before granting a loan.

This includes securing three months of payslips and three months’ bank statements or similar credible income and expense verification.

These rules make it difficult for businesses in the informal economy to access finance.

Postbank, which had until July 3 to submit a section 16 application to the Reserve Bank for final approval of its banking licence, would probably start offering loans in 2017, Barnes said.