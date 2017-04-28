INFORMAL SECTOR
Postbank’s fresh loan plan aims to boost access
Postbank will seek to finance the informal economy, such as spaza shops and homeowners who have no title deeds, by adopting a different approach to lending, says South African Post Office CEO Mark Barnes.
"The informal economy is being financed, just at the wrong price. If we could do it at the right, market-related prices, we would grow the middle class and expand the country’s tax base," Barnes said this week.
His comments come as traditional banks are being criticised for their perceived reluctance to extend loans to small, black-owned businesses — a perception that was challenged by FirstRand CEO Johan Burger.
Over the past three years WesBank, FirstRand’s vehicle and asset finance business, had extended R7.1bn in loans to small and medium-sized black enterprises, Burger said.
Lenders are regulated by the National Credit Amendment Act, which requires them to undertake strict affordability assessments of prospective borrowers before granting a loan.
This includes securing three months of payslips and three months’ bank statements or similar credible income and expense verification.
These rules make it difficult for businesses in the informal economy to access finance.
Postbank, which had until July 3 to submit a section 16 application to the Reserve Bank for final approval of its banking licence, would probably start offering loans in 2017, Barnes said.
The bank had about R2.7bn in reserve capital and has been consistently profitable. In terms of the Postal Services Act, it was already a deposit-taking institution and a participant in the payments system.
As a bank with a socioeconomic mandate, it hoped to offer inclusive financial products, said Barnes. The bank did not plan to take undue risk but it would think differently about lending.
Spaza shops, for example, could not buy goods wholesale because they did not have access to traditional forms of finance, despite being well-run and profitable, Barnes said.
Barnes is himself a seasoned financial services executive, having held senior positions in investment banking and private equity. He is chairman of the Purple Group, which owns online investment platform Easy Equities. He said SA needed to create a new middle class in a different way.
