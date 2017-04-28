Nomura posts rare overseas profit

Hong Kong — Nomura Holdings has finally turned its international foray into a success.

The Japanese brokerage’s first full year of overseas profit in seven years is a milestone in its struggle to build a global investment bank from the ashes of Lehman Brothers Holdings’ European and Asian operations.

Nomura is leaner and more focused than the last time it showed positive earnings from abroad, suggesting the gains will be easier to sustain this time — provided it goes easy on a mooted US expansion.

The surge in fixed-income trading that has powered Wall Street peers helped lift Japan’s top broker, which also benefited from the elimination of 900 jobs. Pretax profit at its international operations was ¥88.1bn ($791m) last fiscal year, compared with a ¥79.6bn loss a year earlier. Nomura’s net income for the fourth quarter ended March31 reached ¥61.3bn, rebounding from a ¥19.2bn loss in the year-earlier period.