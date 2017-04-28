Companies

BROKERAGE

Nomura posts rare overseas profit

The Japanese brokerage’s first full year of overseas profit in seven years is a milestone in its struggle to build a global investment bank from the ashes of Lehman

28 April 2017 - 06:01 Nisha Gopalan
A man passes a Nomura Securities signboard in Tokyo, Japan. Picture: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO
A man passes a Nomura Securities signboard in Tokyo, Japan. Picture: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

Hong Kong — Nomura Holdings has finally turned its international foray into a success.

The Japanese brokerage’s first full year of overseas profit in seven years is a milestone in its struggle to build a global investment bank from the ashes of Lehman Brothers Holdings’ European and Asian operations.

Nomura is leaner and more focused than the last time it showed positive earnings from abroad, suggesting the gains will be easier to sustain this time — provided it goes easy on a mooted US expansion.

The surge in fixed-income trading that has powered Wall Street peers helped lift Japan’s top broker, which also benefited from the elimination of 900 jobs. Pretax profit at its international operations was ¥88.1bn ($791m) last fiscal year, compared with a ¥79.6bn loss a year earlier. Nomura’s net income for the fourth quarter ended March31 reached ¥61.3bn, rebounding from a ¥19.2bn loss in the year-earlier period.

Things remain less cheery at home. Retail earnings, primarily domestic and once the cornerstone of its business, fell.

Nomura said retail investors remained in "wait-and-see mode" due to uncertain markets. Even in a country with negative interest rates, bank accounts remain more popular than stocks and bonds.

The Japanese company has had a history of flip-flopping over its international operations, as Moody’s Investors Service noted in a report on Monday. The ratings agency said that Nomura’s plan to hire more mergers-and-acquisitions bankers in the US — an intention reiterated by chief financial officer Takumi Kitamura on Thursday — was "credit negative" because it increased the risk of potentially large losses.

The surge in fixed-income trading that has powered wall street peers helped lift broker

The company added 35 people in the Americas in the January-March quarter, while headcount fell by 37 in Europe.

The US hiring plan comes less than a year after Nomura closed most of its equity business in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, calling time on a post-financial crisis build-out driven by its Lehman purchase.

There should be little risk of Nomura repeating its over-expansion mistakes of the past. There is a limit to how many dealmakers can be hired and the brokerage needs more investment bankers as Japan’s cash-rich but growth-poor companies scout for acquisition targets in the US.

Bloomberg

