Google parent Alphabet jumps 29% in quarterly profit

Page added that they are taking a patient approach to investing their capital, especially significant uses: "We’re not going to invest if we don’t see great opportunities and we feel like our track record for picking some important efforts long before others is pretty good."

He said the company is benefiting from efforts on AI developed by the Google Brain and DeepMind operations: "We were early in machine-learning and are already seeing significant dividends coming out. Many of the Alphabet companies are already using this technology and are planning to use it even more."

He said he and co-founder Sergey Brin "are having a good time looking for new opportunities and managing and scaling our existing efforts." Under its new structure, Alphabet is seeking to expand beyond its role as a search engine that provides advertising linked to queries.

Last year, Google took on rivals Apple, Samsung and Amazon in a new push into hardware, launching premium-priced, in-house designed Pixel smartphones and a slew of other devices showcasing AI prowess.

The group is also selling its Google Assistant as a hub for the smart home, and has been working to become the platform for some connected cars.

AFP