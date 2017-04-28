Barclays shares decline after surprise drop in trading revenue

London — Barclays dropped the most in almost six months after it became the latest European bank to post trading results that failed to live up to the gains American firms reported.

The bank reported a surprise drop in fixed-income trading revenue, contrasting with a 24% jump achieved by its five largest American counterparts and a smaller increase at Deutsche Bank, its biggest competitor in Europe. Income from equities trading also fell more than expected, while investment banking fees surged.

CEO Jes Staley has thrown his weight behind the investment bank in London and New York, arguing a securities unit is a valuable counter-balance to its more profitable retail and credit card businesses. Capturing market share from European peers that are retreating from some markets is key for the unit to boost its returns.

"We didn’t have the up-tick a number of the US banks did" and "we always want to do better in the markets business", Staley said in a Bloomberg Television interview. "We could have done a little better on the US rates side, but we’re not going to make any judgments on one quarter."

The shares fell 4.4% to 214p at 8.28am in London, the biggest drop since November. Although the stock has climbed about 25% in the past 12 months, it still trades at about two thirds of the book value of its assets.

The trading performance marked the first quarter under Tim Throsby, who was poached from JPMorgan Chase last year to help turn the investment bank around. Staley has touted the need for Europe to have a successful investment bank based in the region, as American firms have seized share in the trading and merger advisory businesses in recent years.

Debt underwriting

Fixed-income trading dropped 1% to £889m, while the equities business plunged 10% to £462m, according to the filing. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg News had expected Barclays’s fixed income revenue to rise 17%, while the equities unit was forecast to slump 5%, according to the average of four estimates. Trading typically accounts for about a quarter of the bank’s revenue, with fixed-income almost twice the size of equities.

The five largest Wall Street banks benefited from market volatility as investors wagered on the pace of interest rate increases. Deutsche Bank posted an 11% gain in bond trading, while Credit Suisse was up 30%.

One bright spot for Staley and Throsby was the performance in investment banking — which includes fees for merger advice and debt and equity underwriting. Revenue in that business rose 51% to £726m. The CEO said Barclays recorded its best debt capital markets quarter in the history of the bank.

Total revenue climbed 16% to £5.82bn, exceeding analysts’ £5.67bn forecast. The jump was driven by a better-than-expected performance in the bank’s UK retail division and a 48% jump in the international credit cards and payments business, according to JPMorgan analyst Raul Sinha.

Barclays’s pre-tax profit more than doubled to £1.68bn, Barclays said in a statement on Friday.

However, any progress Staley has made turning the British lender around risks being overshadowed by his attempts to unmask an anonymous whistle-blower in violation of company policy, revealed two weeks ago when the board reprimanded the CEO and reported him to regulators. Staley may forfeit his entire £1.3m 2016 bonus over the scandal and could lose his job if regulatory investigations deem him unfit to run a bank.

"The full board of the bank did its review and voted unanimously to support me as CEO of Barclays; all the colour I’m getting from shareholders is quite positive," Staley said in the Bloomberg Television interview. "I work at the pleasure of shareholders and the board, and the board has been very supportive, so let’s see."

The bank also took an £884m write-down on its African unit, which it is in the process of selling. The bank is waiting for final approval of a separation agreement from the finance minister of SA before it can reduce its remaining 50.1% stake.

