Ericsson plunges into loss as new boss overhauls business

Mobile telecom equipment maker Ericsson faces a long and painful overhaul after shrinking markets, tough competition and restructuring costs pushed it to a quarterly operating loss.

The Swedish company, which is seeking to reposition the business for growth under new CE Borje Ekholm, reported an operating loss of 12.3-billion Swedish krona (R18.3bn) as previously announced provisions, writedowns and restructuring costs plunged it into the red.

In the same period in 2016, the company had a 3.5-billion krona profit and a mean forecast for a 12.0-billion krona loss in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Ekholm wants to focus on lucrative core networks while restoring profitability in its IT & Cloud unit. It is also exploring partnerships or a sale of all or part of its media unit.

Sales came in at 46.4-billion krona, below the consensus forecast of 47.3-billion, while the gross margin was 13.9% versus the 17.9% seen by analysts.

The company reiterated its guidance to at least double 2016 margins beyond 2018 through more aggressive cost-cutting.

"What we see now is a need ... to intensify our efforts further on the cost side," Ekholm said on a call with analysts.

Ericsson cut its total workforce by almost 5,000 in 2016 to about 111,000 as part of a drive to improve profitability.

Critics question whether Ekholm, a veteran Ericsson board member, is best placed to turn the business around. They say a more varied, international management team at rival Nokia is key to its revival.

Ekholm backers say he is doing a good job of promoting a new generation of managers.

Shares were down 3.2% at midday on Tuesday, reflecting investor scepticism. UBS analysts expect 2017 earnings before interest and taxes to fall by more than 3% and the stock to decline by the same amount.

"The only positive factor is networks’ underlying margin of 12%," said Sentat Asset Management fund manager Inge Heydorn, referring to the company’s main business.

