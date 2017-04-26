Daimler raises its forecasts on surge of Mercedes luxury cars sales

Frankfurt — Daimler raised it forecasts on Wednesday, predicting a significant rise in operating profits this year after a surge in sales of Mercedes-Benz luxury cars and sports utility vehicles.

Daimler said it now expects significant growth in volume sales, revenue and group earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) this year after its first-quarter net profit doubled to €2.8bn ($3.1bn). "We are very confident for the remainder of the year that we will achieve our financial, as well as our strategic, goals," Daimler’s chief financial officer Bodo Uebber said in a statement.

Daimler’s share price was set to rise 1.7%, according to pre-market indications provided by Lang & Schwarz ahead of the 7am GMT market opening.

In February, Daimler said it expected only slight growth in group EBIT, but record sales of Mercedes passenger cars in the first quarter helped the Stuttgart-based car-maker produce forecast-beating results. In March alone, sales of the new Mercedes-Benz E-Class, a volume model for the car-maker, rose by 65% and Daimler said on Wednesday that it now expected a significant rise in sales of Mercedes-Benz cars for the full year.

Daimler’s group EBIT jumped 87% to €4.01bn ($4.25bn) in the quarter, thanks in part to €690m in one-off gains. EBIT at Mercedes-Benz Cars rose 60% to €2.23bn, delivering a return on sales of 9.8% after the division reported a 15% rise in first-quarter sales.

Daimler published key first-quarter earning figures earlier this month, revealing that profits were lifted by the revaluation of a stake in mapping company HERE, as well as by the sale of some real estate and the reversal of an impairment charge on its stake in Chinese car-maker BAIC.

A stricter interpretation of EU financial reporting guidelines has forced Daimler to start giving forecasts based on unadjusted numbers, increasing the scope for one-off gains and losses to distort consensus.

Reuters