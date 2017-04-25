Volvo’s big surge in earnings drives stock to highest in a decade

Munich — Volvo’s shares jumped to a 10-year high after cost cuts and higher construction equipment sales propelled a 58% surge in the truckmaker’s first-quarter earnings.

The stock rose as much as 7.6% to 144 kronor, the highest intraday price since July 24 2007, and was up 6% at 9.39am in Stockholm. Adjusted operating profit climbed to 7.03-billion kronor ($798m). Orders for commercial vehicles and machinery for construction sites and mining also gained, Volvo said on Tuesday in a statement, boding well for future revenue.

"This was an extremely strong quarter, with the benefits of the restructuring over the past couple of years coming through," said Jose Asumendi, a London-based analyst with JPMorgan Chase. "Those orders are going to translate into sales in the coming quarters."

In 2016, Volvo completed a reorganisation to cut annual spending by 10-billion kronor from 2012 levels. The manufacturer also moved early to reduce truck output in North America after an industrywide contraction following a period of high demand. While order intake was strong, Volvo recorded a 5% drop in deliveries during the quarter, and left its forecasts for key markets unchanged. The adjusted earnings beat the 5.46-billion kronor average of analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

European demand for trucks has been buoyed by improved economic prospects, including German business confidence at a six-year high. At the same time, demand in the US has flagged, though this may turn around as US President Donald Trump has a goal of lifting growth in the world’s largest economy to 3%.

New truck orders rose 11% in the quarter, helped by jumps of 27% in North America and 31% in Asia, Volvo said. Sales contracts for construction equipment increased 34%, bolstered by growth in Asia and Europe.

Truck-market weakness in North America looks to be "bottoming out," while a recovery in the mining industry has boosted the construction-equipment business, CEO Martin Lundstedt said in the statement. Volvo has cancelled planned "stop days" at its plants in the region, which will operate as normal during the second quarter, because of the stronger demand, he told analysts in a webcast.

Volvo’s return on sales during the quarter widened to 9.1% from 6.2% a year earlier. That compares with 8.4% profitability at Daimler’s trucks unit in the period. Daimler, the world’s biggest maker of commercial vehicles, outlined plans early this month to scale back the workforce at its German plants to cut €400m in fixed costs.

Bloomberg