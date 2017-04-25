Companies

Revamp of the Big Mac results in strong gains for McDonald's

25 April 2017
Chicago — A revamp of McDonald’s iconic Big Mac burger and more aggressive drink promotions are helping the restaurant giant overcome a broader slump in the fast-food industry. The chain posted a surprisingly strong gain in same-store sales last quarter, with the measure growing 4% globally. Analysts had estimated a 1.3% rise. Earnings also topped projections.

The results suggest that CEO Steve Easterbrook got a pay-off from efforts to revamp the company’s menu. He rolled out different sizes of the Big Mac and offered $1-and $2-drink deals, a bid to attract customers in a cut-throat US restaurant environment.

Shares of McDonald’s rose as much as 3.6% to $139 in early trading. By Monday’s close, the stock had climbed 10% this year, outpacing the S&P’s 500 Index’s 6% gain.

US same-store sales rose 1.7% last quarter, an unexpected gain. Analysts projected a 0.8% drop. Earnings amounted to $1.47 a share in the period, handily beating the $1.34 estimate of analysts.

The company is also looking to delivery services and more digital options to attract diners. It won’t be easy; US competitors are advertising steeply discounted food, along with new fare. Industry same-store sales fell 0.6% in March, slipping for the fourth straight month, according to MillerPulse data.

McDonald’s total revenue was $5.68bn last quarter, compared with the average projection of $5.53bn.

Bloomberg

