Imperial sells most of insurer Regent
The company retains Regent’s value-added products business to allay Competition Commission concerns
Imperial Holdings has sold 100% of the ordinary shares and also the tier-2 capital of the Regent insurance group to Hollard but has retained Regent’s value-added products (Vaps) business instead of selling it to MotoVantage in the Hollard stable.
Imperial said MotoVantage Holdings — a 50-50 joint venture between FirstRand Group and Hollard, which sells vehicle insurance products — had withdrawn from the proposed transaction, stating it was taking up too much management time.
This came after the Competition Commission had objected to the Vaps components of the proposed transaction and recommended prohibiting the overall deal.
Since then, the Botswana and Lesotho assets of Regent Africa have been sold to Hollard International Holdings for R697m. The partial sale of Regent came after Imperial, Hollard and MotoVantage sought remedies to the prohibition.
"The merging parties subsequently reached agreement with the Competition Commission on revised terms and conditions, which were recommended to the Competition Tribunal for approval," said Imperial.
An earlier decision was taken in the interests of Imperial shareholders, staff and a prospective purchaser that it was best to dispose of the entire Regent group, with Imperial continuing to participate in the revenue and profit that accrued from the Vaps. Imperial had sought to exit any business unrelated to its core motor vehicle or logistics operations and also any business that lacked the scale or potential to compete in the long term.
According to the revised terms of sale, MotoVantage would now not form part of the merging parties, Imperial said.
The total purchase consideration received by Imperial — including for the Regent Africa proceeds and the tier-2 capital — would now amount to about R1.8bn. Imperial said that profit attributable — excluding the retained Vaps businesses — to the net assets of the proposed transaction was about R170m.
It said the transaction date would be set on approval by the Financial Services Board.
Equity analyst at Electus Fund Managers, Damon Buss, said on Monday that Imperial’s recent strategy under CEO Mark Lamberti had been to split up into two businesses. These were Imperial’s logistics units and a motor business. The retained Vaps businesses were usually much higher-margin businesses than selling vehicles.
