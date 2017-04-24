Companies

GM could face billions of dollars in legal claims after appeal is denied

A GM ignition-switch defect has been linked to more than 120 deaths and has led to 2.59-million vehicle recalls

24 April 2017 - 17:28 Greg Stohr
A General Motors Co Cobalt vehicle moves along the assembly line at the company's Sao Caetano do Sul manufacturing facility in Sao Caetano, Brazil, in this October 24 2012 file photo. Picture: BLOOMBERG/DADO GALDIERI
A General Motors Co Cobalt vehicle moves along the assembly line at the company's Sao Caetano do Sul manufacturing facility in Sao Caetano, Brazil, in this October 24 2012 file photo. Picture: BLOOMBERG/DADO GALDIERI

Washington — The US Supreme Court cleared the way for potentially billions of dollars in legal claims against General Motors (GM) over a deadly ignition-switch defect, turning away the company’s appeal in a clash connected to its 2009 bankruptcy sale.

The justices, without comment, left intact a federal appeals court ruling that said the accord, which turned "old GM" into "new GM," did not block lawsuits over accidents that happened before the sale or claims that the flaw caused vehicles to lose value.

The ignition flaw has been linked to at least 124 deaths and led to 2.59-million vehicle recalls. Plaintiffs’ lawyers have estimated that claims against the company may total as much as $10bn.

The company pointed to a federal bankruptcy law provision that lets a purchaser acquire a debtor’s assets "free and clear" of any liability.

The appeals court said the provision doesn’t shield GM, because the company knew about the flaw before the bankruptcy and should have directly notified each affected customer. Barring the suits would violate the constitution’s due process clause, the court said.

"New GM essentially asks that we reward debtors who conceal claims against potential creditors," the appeals court said.

The July 2016 ruling also revived suits by post-sale car buyers who said they would not have made the purchase had they known about the switch flaw.

In its appeal, GM argued the ruling "would undermine a crucial aspect of one of the biggest and most important bankruptcies in history."

The plaintiffs say GM moved too slowly to recall vehicles in which jostled keys could trigger a shut-off and disable steering, brakes and airbags. While GM has said top executives did not know the ignition switch was a persistent problem, the company admitted in a Justice Department settlement that it knew about the defect by 2005 and concealed it from regulators from 2012 to 2014.

Bloomberg

General Motors says Venezuela illegally seizes vehicle plant and assets

General Motors says it will take all legal actions against the leftist-led country, whose economic crisis has hurt many other US companies
Companies
4 days ago

Tesla overtakes GM in market value as US stocks rise

Upbeat report citing the electric carmaker’s ability to stir investor and consumer enthusiasm gives Tesla a fillip
Markets
14 days ago

General Motors sees gap for redesigned staple

GM will push to make up lost ground with an Chevrolet Equinox that is roomier, more fuel-efficient and more lucrative for the company
Companies
1 month ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Diamonds add shine to Anglo's production
Companies / Mining
2.
Distell tops up with Cruz Vodka
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Imperial’s sale of Regent to Hollard gets the ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Energy fund chairman gives PetroSA board ...
Companies / Energy
5.
Imperial sells most of insurer Regent
Companies

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.