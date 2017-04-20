Companies

Unilever rewards shareholders

20 April 2017 - 09:42 AM Agency Staff
Unilver’s Pot Noodles are displayed in a Tesco near Manchester in the UK. Picture: REUTERS
The Hague — Anglo-Dutch food and consumer products giant Unilever on Thursday reported rising sales and boosted its shareholder dividend in its first earnings update since seeing off a bid attempt by Kraft Heinz.

Sales rose 6.1% in the three months to March to €13.3bn, partly explained by favourable exchange rate factors, and ahead of analysts’ expectations.

Ever since spurning a takeover bid from US rival in February, Unilever has been trying to prove to shareholders that it is better off on its own.

Earlier in April, it announced the sale of its margarine division to butter up investors, many of whom had been doubtful about the rejection of the proposed tie-up with Kraft.

On Thursday, it announced a 12% increase in its dividend for the quarter, "reflecting the confidence in our outlook".

It had already flagged a share buyback worth €5bn, a strategy of ploughing cash back to shareholders.

Unilever also predicted improving profit margins for the rest of the year.

In the first quarter, Unilever said that its sales grew faster than its markets, and that its strategy over the past months had made the company "more agile and closer to the local markets, unlocking both further growth and margin".

Analysts have called the Kraft Heinz bid a "massive wake-up call" for the company.

Unilever snubbed Kraft’s offer, which would have valued it at a whopping $143bn, saying it "fundamentally undervalued" the group.

Global food companies have been struggling with anaemic economic growth in many key markets amid changing and health-conscious lifestyles.

AFP

