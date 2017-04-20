Companies

QUARTERLY RESULTS

Morgan Stanley posts stellar bond-trading revenue increase

20 April 2017 - 06:02 AM Hugh Son
The headquarters of Morgan Stanley. Picture: REUTERS
New York — Morgan Stanley posted Wall Street’s biggest percentage increase in bond-trading revenue as a turnaround in that business accelerated.

Fixed-income revenue almost doubled to $1.71bn, the New York-based company said on Wednesday, topping the $1.56bn estimate of analysts. Revenue from equities trading declined 1.9% to $2.02bn, compared with a $1.92bn estimate.

"We reported one of our strongest quarters in recent years," CE James Gorman said. "All our businesses performed well in improved market conditions. We are confident in our business model and the opportunities ahead, while recognising that the environment remains uncertain."

The results marked the fourth straight quarter Morgan Stanley posted bond-trading revenue above $1bn after Gorman said the business could produce at least $4bn annually. The fixed-income division — crucial to the CEO’s plan to improve company-wide returns — was overhauled in late 2015 after revenue plunged to $550m in that year’s final quarter.

Trading chief Ted Pick cut about 25% of the division’s staff and assigned equities executive Sam Kellie-Smith to turn around the business.

The results followed a surprise miss by Goldman Sachs Group on Tuesday, when that firm said revenue from fixed-income trading suffered from weaker demand in commodities, currencies and credit. Bank of America posted stronger trading revenue that helped fuel a 40% surge in first-quarter profit. JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup also reported higher fixed-income trading revenue last week.

Morgan Stanley’s net income surged 70% to $1.93bn, or $1 a share, from $1.13bn, or 55c, a year earlier, the company said.

Morgan Stanley shares rose 3.1% to $42.50 at 7.01am in New York (1.01pm SA time). The stock had dropped 2.5% in 2017 through Tuesday.

Bloomberg

