Morgan Stanley posts stellar bond-trading revenue increase

New York — Morgan Stanley posted Wall Street’s biggest percentage increase in bond-trading revenue as a turnaround in that business accelerated.

Fixed-income revenue almost doubled to $1.71bn, the New York-based company said on Wednesday, topping the $1.56bn estimate of analysts. Revenue from equities trading declined 1.9% to $2.02bn, compared with a $1.92bn estimate.

"We reported one of our strongest quarters in recent years," CE James Gorman said. "All our businesses performed well in improved market conditions. We are confident in our business model and the opportunities ahead, while recognising that the environment remains uncertain."

The results marked the fourth straight quarter Morgan Stanley posted bond-trading revenue above $1bn after Gorman said the business could produce at least $4bn annually. The fixed-income division — crucial to the CEO’s plan to improve company-wide returns — was overhauled in late 2015 after revenue plunged to $550m in that year’s final quarter.