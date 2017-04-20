Companies

SERVICES

Lufthansa talks to Iran about contracts

Catering, maintenance and pilot training services are some of the contracts the German carrier is pursuing as emerging business opportunities

20 April 2017 - 06:01 AM Alexander Cornwell
Picture: EPA/JOERG CARSTENSEN
Picture: EPA/JOERG CARSTENSEN

Dubai — Lufthansa is in talks with Iran Air to provide catering, maintenance and pilot training services as it seeks to take advantage of emerging business opportunities in the country, according to executives at the German airline group on Wednesday.

Foreign companies have been vying for contracts in Iran since economic sanctions were lifted in 2016 in return for Tehran curbing its nuclear technology development projects.

"We are in very, very intense discussions, actually almost on a weekly basis," Karsten Zang, Lufthansa’s regional director for the Gulf, Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan, said in Dubai.

Lufthansa Group subsidiaries LSG Sky Chefs, Lufthansa Technik and Lufthansa Pilot Training were seeking contracts with Iran Air, while the group was also in talks to provide services to other Iranian aviation firms, Zang told reporters.

Iran has signed orders for 200 new western-built aircraft for Iran Air, taking delivery so far of two new Airbus A330s and an A321.

Lufthansa not keen on ‘misadventure’ of new airline in India

The leading European carrier is cautious after Qatar Airways says it plans to start an airline in India with as many as 100 aircraft
Companies
2 days ago

"We are talking with Iran Air because their new aircraft are coming. They need training, of course, and we have the experience in all of these fields but we can’t give timelines," he said.

However, the lifting of sanctions has not brought the economic boom to Iran that many foreign companies had been hoping for. Uncertainty over US President Donald Trump’s attitude to the nuclear deal while remaining sanctions limit international banking with Iran is seen as a deterrent to would-be investors.

The Trump administration said on Tuesday that it was launching an interagency review of whether the lifting of the remaining sanctions against Iran was in the US’s national security interests.

Reuters

Record profit for Lufthansa in 2016, but 2017 could be turbulent

Lufthansa is expecting to be squeezed in 2017 as intense competition drives down airline ticket prices, while more expensive oil pushes fuel costs ...
Companies
1 month ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Allan Gray confirms social grants worries
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Pick n Pay to focus on promotions to lift ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Commission wants wider probe into cellphone market
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
The five fateful minutes that brought down a ...
Companies
5.
Increase in profit for CMH despite lower revenue
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.