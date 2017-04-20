Lufthansa talks to Iran about contracts

Dubai — Lufthansa is in talks with Iran Air to provide catering, maintenance and pilot training services as it seeks to take advantage of emerging business opportunities in the country, according to executives at the German airline group on Wednesday.

Foreign companies have been vying for contracts in Iran since economic sanctions were lifted in 2016 in return for Tehran curbing its nuclear technology development projects.

"We are in very, very intense discussions, actually almost on a weekly basis," Karsten Zang, Lufthansa’s regional director for the Gulf, Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan, said in Dubai.

Lufthansa Group subsidiaries LSG Sky Chefs, Lufthansa Technik and Lufthansa Pilot Training were seeking contracts with Iran Air, while the group was also in talks to provide services to other Iranian aviation firms, Zang told reporters.

Iran has signed orders for 200 new western-built aircraft for Iran Air, taking delivery so far of two new Airbus A330s and an A321.