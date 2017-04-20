Leading US wireless carrier Verizon is eager to discuss merger option

New York — Verizon Communications is considering merger possibilities to reset the course of the company given the fast-changing structure of the industry and would be open to talks with Comcast, Walt Disney or CBS, says CEO Lowell McAdam.

Verizon, the largest US wireless carrier, is seeking new sources of growth as the cellphone business matures and its new media ventures take time to gain traction. As the company upgrades its infrastructure to provide fifth-generation, or 5G, services, Comcast’s fibre assets, in particular, would help handle the surge in capacity demands.

McAdam said on Tuesday that it would entertain deal talks with Comcast CEO Brian Roberts to achieve those goals.

"If Brian came knocking on the door, I’d have a discussion with him about it," McAdam said. "But I’d also tell you there isn’t much that I wouldn’t have a discussion around if somebody came and said, ‘Here’s a compelling reason why we ought to put the businesses together’."