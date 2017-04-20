Leading US wireless carrier Verizon is eager to discuss merger option
New York — Verizon Communications is considering merger possibilities to reset the course of the company given the fast-changing structure of the industry and would be open to talks with Comcast, Walt Disney or CBS, says CEO Lowell McAdam.
Verizon, the largest US wireless carrier, is seeking new sources of growth as the cellphone business matures and its new media ventures take time to gain traction. As the company upgrades its infrastructure to provide fifth-generation, or 5G, services, Comcast’s fibre assets, in particular, would help handle the surge in capacity demands.
McAdam said on Tuesday that it would entertain deal talks with Comcast CEO Brian Roberts to achieve those goals.
"If Brian came knocking on the door, I’d have a discussion with him about it," McAdam said. "But I’d also tell you there isn’t much that I wouldn’t have a discussion around if somebody came and said, ‘Here’s a compelling reason why we ought to put the businesses together’."
Among cable giants, Comcast has the best fibre assets, in addition to a compelling media business with NBCUniversal. Still, McAdam said he would take that same call from Disney’s Bob Iger or CBS’s Les Moonves.
Shares of all three potential merger companions rose on McAdam’s comments on Tuesday. Comcast climbed 1.1%, CBS 1.8% and Disney 0.4%.
Representatives for Comcast and CBS declined to comment. A representative for Disney did not immediately return calls.
A major media deal would also be a departure for Verizon, whose acquisition strategy has so far contrasted with that of arch-nemesis AT&T
A combination between Verizon and any of the three companies would reshape the media and telecommunications industry drastically, following AT&T’s $85.4bn proposed acquisition of Time Warner — a deal that would make the phone carrier one of the biggest producers of TV shows and movies in the world.
A major media deal would also be a departure for Verizon, whose acquisition strategy has so far contrasted with that of arch-nemesis AT&T. While AT&T snapped up satellite provider DirecTV and agreed to buy Time Warner in transactions valued in the tens of billions of dollars, Verizon has spurned old media and kept its purchases below $5bn.
In the past two years, McAdam’s company has done deals for advertising technology and web traffic, acquiring AOL and the internet assets of Yahoo. Those are a far cry from McAdam’s most famous deal, the $130bn acquisition of Vodafone Group’s stake in Verizon Wireless in 2014.
Verizon’s most prominent entertainment investment so far has been go90, a YouTube-like video streaming service targeted at teens and preteens. The service has not been a huge hit, so other media platforms could be attractive for Verizon.
"Randall buying into content has made people re-evaluate their portfolio," McAdam said of AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson. "We’re still very excited about Yahoo, bringing them into the fold with AOL."
Bloomberg
Please login or register to comment.