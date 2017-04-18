UK committee ponders executive pay

Jan du Plessis, chairman of British-Australian mining group Rio Tinto, reckons workforce representation on remuneration committees would be unhelpful as it would artificially separate discussions on remuneration from those on corporate strategy.

Du Plessis, a South African, does acknowledge the importance of public perception in determining attitudes to executive remuneration.

Du Plessis was one the many witnesses providing evidence to a UK parliamentary committee inquiry on corporate governance.

The committee, whose research was focused on executive pay, directors’ duties and the composition of boardrooms, did not see worker representation as a disadvantage.

It believes worker representation would ensure greater involvement of workers with company strategy.

"We believe that consultation with workers throughout the organisation is a vital element of improving trust and gaining support for proposals," the committee noted in its recently released report.

The committee’s wide-reaching recommendations include not only that workers be represented on boards but that long-term incentive plans should be phased out as soon as possible and that the chairperson of the remuneration committee should resign if the remuneration proposals do not receive the backing of at least 75% of voting shareholders.