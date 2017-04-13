Tesla shareholders ask for board not so connected to CEO Musk

San Francisco/New York — Tesla says it is searching for independent directors after an influential group of investors put pressure on the car maker’s board to add two members who do not have ties to Elon Musk.

Five of Musk’s six fellow board members had personal or professional connections to the Tesla CEO, which could jeopardise their independence, the California State Teachers’ Retirement System (Calstrs) and four other investors wrote on Monday in a letter to Tesla’s lead independent director.

The managers of a combined $721bn in assets also pushed for yearly elections of directors, rather than votes staggered every three years.

"Directors should be held to a higher standard of independence given the conflicts of interest that permeate this board," the letter to Tesla director Antonio Gracias said. "A thoroughly independent board would provide a critical check on possible dysfunctional group dynamics, such as groupthink."

Cousins

The push is a signal that longstanding concerns with Tesla’s boardroom remain even as the company’s shares soar. Investors took issue with directors’ ties to the CEO during the lead-up to 2016’s merger with SolarCity. Musk’s cousins ran the money-losing solar panel installer, and he owned more than 20% of both businesses. Pressure to strengthen management oversight is rising as Tesla’s market value climbs to levels that rival some of the world’s biggest vehicle makers.

"We are actively engaged in a search process for independent board members, which is something we committed to do several months ago, and expect to announce new additions fairly soon," a Tesla spokesman said in an e-mail. "We regularly engage with our shareholders and value their feedback."