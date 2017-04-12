Andrew McKenzie rejects Elliott’s proposal for BHP Billiton

The response offered no counterproposal and instead defended the miner’s longstanding strategy.

“We have been in engagement with Elliott for eight months,” Mackenzie said. “From our earliest engagements it was clear there were major flaws in Elliott’s proposals.”

Elliott, which said it holds a “long economic interest” of about 4.1% of London-listed BHP Billiton, wants the miner to ditch its dual corporate structure and replace it with a single company domiciled in Britain.

“The (dual-listed structure) is not a restraint to our business,” BHP chief financial officer Peter Beaven told analysts. “It provides two important acquisition currencies in addition to cash.”

Under the Elliott plan, BHP would have a primary share-market listing in London and a secondary listing in Sydney.

The Australian government on Tuesday said any significant changes to BHP’s corporate structure would need to be consistent with a “national interest” test under the law.

Over the past decade, BHP has examined the prospect of changing its corporate structure and spinning off its oil business but has ultimately rejected the ideas.

“A standard petroleum business would lose access to BHP Billiton’s balance sheet,” Mackenzie said on Wednesday. “Were we to adopt this proposal our global partners would have to work with a Balkanised, broken up BHP Billiton.”

Elliott, an activist hedge fund, has also lobbied for change at other firms including Samsung Electronics, Akzo Nobel and SABMiller.

