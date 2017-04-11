Starbucks to extend health cover in China to parents of employees

The programme addresses a critical need for an ageing population that is contending with increasing rates of major diseases from cancer to heart ailments. It is also a strategic move to retain employees, many of them recent college graduates in low-skill jobs, and create goodwill toward the company at a time of increasing political tension between the US and China.

Domestically, Starbucks has moved to improve employees’ benefits. In 2015, the company said it would offer full tuition for workers to get an online degree from Arizona State University. It has also loosened its dress code, and offers one free pound of coffee a week — all in an effort to appease and retain talent.

Starbucks shares had gained 4.4% in 2017 to the close on Monday. On Tuesday, they fell less than 1% to $57.51 in New York trading.

‘Pro-Chinese’ image

"This insurance move is about recruiting and retaining talent but also about creating an image of Starbucks that is pro-China, pro-Chinese," said Shaun Rein, MD of the China Market Research Group in Shanghai. "If there are bilateral tensions and Starbucks doesn’t have good public relations and a good image in China, they become a target for protests."

The swelling burden to pay for illnesses is stressing China’s government-run health insurance programmes, which provide basic coverage for 95% of its 1.4-billion people.

Families in China can still face catastrophic medical bills for costly treatments not covered by public insurance, and the government has long sought private companies to fill that gap.

When Starbucks approached the country’s insurers about the plan, they were often met with surprise, said Belinda Wong, CEO for Starbucks’s China business. There was no such programme in place and one had to be customised for Starbucks, according to the company.