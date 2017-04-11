RESTRUCTURING
Hedge fund urges BHP to drop British arm
Activist hedge fund urges BHP to scrap its dual-corporate system, split off its US oil arm and revise its capital return policy
Sydney — BHP Billiton came under fresh pressure to restructure on Monday as activist hedge fund Elliott Advisors urged the miner to scrap its dual-corporate system, split off its US oil arm and revise its capital return policy.
Elliott outlined the proposal in a letter to directors at BHP, adding the miner to a string of firms it has sought to shake up, including Samsung Electronics, Dutch paints and chemicals group Akzo Nobel and brewer SABMiller Holdings.
The letter comes at a time when miners are enjoying an unexpected rise in prices for many commodities. But in late February, after unveiling an almost eight-fold rise in half-year profit, BHP CEO Andrew Mackenzie said price corrections loomed, notably for coal and iron ore.
Unlocking value
The goal of the letter "is to provide details of the BHP shareholder value unlock plan to all of BHP’s shareholders so that BHP can engage openly with all parties", Elliott said in a statement, disclosing an economic interest of about 4.1% of London-listed BHP Billiton plc.
That stake is worth $3.81bn based on Friday’s closing share price. Elliott said it also held rights with affiliates to buy up to 0.4% of Sydney-listed BHP Billiton Ltd, worth about $372m.
BHP did not immediately provide comment on the matter, but Mackenzie has previously rejected the idea of spinning off oil assets and chairman Jac Nasser has said overhauling the dual-corporate structure could be too costly.
“Elliott is talking their on book in a way. If they can agitate and get their share price up, that is a win.”
Elliott, which manages more than $32.7bn in global assets, advised BHP to bring its British entity under the control of its Australian arm.
That would create a single Australian-headquartered firm that would retain BHP’s current stock market listings and keep them in benchmark share price indices in Sydney and London, according to Elliott.
The result would place holders of BHP’s London and Sydney shares on the same footing, eliminating a trading value mismatch, it said.
Elliott proposed spinning off BHP’s US oil and petroleum arm, which it said was worth about $22bn, and listing it on the New York Stock Exchange.
The fund also advised BHP to avoid making badly timed acquisitions and use cash flow to return more to shareholders. At present, BHP has a minimum underlying attributable profit payout ratio of 50%.
The plan could increase value by up to 48.6% for holders of BHP’s Sydney-listed shares and 51% for holders of London-listed shares, Elliott said.
The shares closed 4.6% higher at A$25.73 ($19.28) on Monday in Sydney, while the London shares were up more than 5% in early trade.
Eliminating the British arm to release tax benefits relevant to holders of the Sydney stock was not a new idea, said an Australian fund manager, who had not scrutinised Elliott’s proposal and so declined to be identified.
"I think BHP has probably been asked 10 times in the last 15 or 17 years to unwind the [dual-corporate structure]," the fund manager said.
"These guys [Elliott] are talking their own book in a way. If they are a shareholder and can agitate and get the share price up, that is a win."
Reuters
