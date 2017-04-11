German union says joint venture between Tata and Thyssenkrupp is ‘high risk’
Dusseldorf — Germany’s biggest union, IG Metall, is opposing a joint venture between Thyssenkrupp, the nation’s top steelmaker, and Tata Steel.
The project would be "high risk" for Thyssenkrupp, said Detlef Wetzel, who represents IG Metall for the steel unit at the Essen-based company.
The joint venture would lead to job losses and the closing of steel factories in Germany, according to Wilhelm Segerath, chairperson of Thyssenkrupp’s works group council and a member of IG Metall’s board of directors.
Tata Steel has been in talks with Thyssenkrupp and others for a joint venture of their European steel businesses since 2016 as part of its strategy to increase profitability amid oversupply in the global market.
In November, Thyssenkrupp CEO Heinrich Hiesinger said pension liabilities were a major stumbling block to an accord.
"Any possible joint venture will have to be based on a convincing business plan with corresponding synergies," Hiesinger said in January.
Steel project
IG Metall’s main concern is that the Tata joint venture could be a way for Thyssenkrupp to eventually exit steel entirely, said Segerath.
If there were consolidation, Thyssenkrupp would remain a co-owner of the steel unit, according to spokesperson Robin Zimmermann.
Thyssenkrupp is under pressure to turn around its steel operations, and has said it would cut costs by €500m over the next three years.
As many as 350 jobs at the Bochum and Duisburg-Huettenheim plants could be cut, said General Works Council Chairperson Guenter Back after a meeting with management earlier in April.
The Bochum rolling mill is among sites at risk of being closed, said the union.
Another issue IG Metall raised was how the deal could affect debt levels. Thyssenkrupp is currently seeking a joint venture in which it has equal ownership with Tata. That could result in Thyssenkrupp adding debt to lower its stake, according to IG Metall.
Bloomberg
