VW has a diesel pile-up on its hands

In all, about 288,000 owners or lessees had opted for a buyback or early lease termination as of February 18, of which 138,000 had been completed, according to the latest update filed with a court overseeing the settlement. Another 52,000 owners have said they want to keep their cars and are awaiting a fix.

Depending on the model, it could be a long wait.

Regulators are reviewing repair proposals from the company, but the only cleared remedy applies to about 67,000 diesels from model year 2015 that the company recently won approval to market. They are equipped with the latest version of VW’s diesel engine technology and will be fixed in two phases: a software update available now and hardware retrofits when parts become available in early 2018.

John German, senior fellow at the International Council on Clean Transportation, says that is a troubling sign for the hundreds of thousands of other diesels.

The 2015 technology "will be the easiest to fix because it’s the most recent design and it has the most modern emission control system, but even on that one, VW has to replace the entire after-treatment system and the particulate filter," he said, referring to components of the exhaust system. "If they have to do that, what’s it going to take for ‘Generation One?’"

There are about 325,000 "Generation One" diesel VWs from the 2009-2014 model years, which use what is known as a "lean NOx trap," an older technology designed to capture and scrub away pollutants.

German says it is unclear whether a more robust lean NOx trap will hold up to durability tests required by regulators, who have also insisted that any repair not diminish the performance of the cars the owners expected when they bought them. VW could theoretically seek to retrofit the older cars with a "selective catalytic reduction system" that sprays a urea-based solution into a special catalyst in the exhaust system, causing a chemical reaction that cleans the pollutants. But that retrofit presented a host of engineering challenges, German said.

For example, engineers will have to shoehorn a urea tank and filling nozzle into small cars never designed to accommodate them. That may prove too costly for a used car. "No matter what VW does, the ‘Generation Ones’ are going to be far more difficult to fix," said German, whose organisation commissioned the West Virginia University study that first discovered VW’s excess diesel emissions. "Anything’s possible, but if the costs [of repairs] exceed the costs of just scrapping the vehicle, especially on the older ones where the values are so low, VW might just scrap them."

VW spokesperson Jeannine Ginivan said the programme was "an important part of Volkswagen’s efforts to make things right for our customers and rebuild trust in the US".

She said the company had been encouraged by the customer response.

"The programme is unprecedented in terms of its size and scope and we have devoted significant resources and personnel to help ensure that it is carried out as seamlessly as possible," she said.