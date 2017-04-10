Trucking giants Swift and Knight Transportation to merge

Trucking and logistics companies Swift Transportation and Knight Transportation are merging in a stock-swap deal, combining two of the biggest US trucking operators.

The deal, with a combined enterprise value of $6bn, will create the industry’s largest full-truckload operator, the companies said.

The combined entity will be called Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings. Swift shareholders will own 54% of the new entity and Knight shareholders the rest after the deal closes.

Based on Friday’s closing price, the two companies’ combined market value was $5.12bn, while combined annual revenue of $5bn.

Under the deal, each Swift share will be converted into 0.72 shares of the new company through a reverse stock split. Each Knight share will be exchanged for one share of the new company.

The transaction values each Swift share at $22.07, a 10% premium to its closing price on Friday.

Swift’s shares were up 14.9% at $23 in premarket trading on Monday, while Knight’s stock was up 2.6% at $31.45.

Baird Equity Research analyst Benjamin Hartford said the deal combines Swift’s scale in both truckload and intermodal and Knight’s industry-leading operating margins and capital returns.

The Jerry Moyes family, which holds a controlling stake in Swift, and the Knight family, which has about 10% of Knight’s voting power, have agreed to vote their shares in favour of the transaction.

Swift founder and controlling stockholder Jerry Moyes has been nominated as a board member of the new company. The Jerry Moyes family will own about 24% of the new company.

"I cannot think of a better combination. The Knight and Moyes families grew up together, and the Knights helped me build Swift before starting their own company and making it an industry leader in growth and profitability," Moyes said.

Moyes started Swift in 1966, while Randy Knight founded Knight Transportation along with three cousins in 1990. Both companies are based in Phoenix.

The new company, which will have about 23,000 tractors and 77,000 trailers, will trade under the ticker KNX after the closing of the deal, expected in the third quarter.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the deal.

Reuters