Anglo gives sale of coal mines to Seriti Resources the green light

The sale agreement with Seriti does not include New Largo.

"Anglo American continues to progress the process for the potential sale of its interests in the New Largo project," said spokesperson Ann Farndell.

Seriti is jointly owned by Masimong Group Holdings, Thebe Investment Corporation, Zungu Investments Company (Zico) and Community Investment Holdings Projects. The company intends to bring employees and communities into the structure as shareholders.

Teke said the deal "represents a significant step forward in our vision to become a black-controlled, broad based South African mining champion, and a coal player of significant size and scale".

Anglo’s decision to sell the Eskom-linked collieries stemmed from the parastatal’s demands for coal to be supplied from 51% black-owned mining companies, a demand that stymied the development of the New Largo coal mine.

Anglo has said it could sell its majority stake in Kumba Iron Ore, the largest miner of South African iron ore, as well as its 40% stake in the manganese venture it shares with South32 in SA.

There had been some expectation that the South African assets could be bundled into a single vehicle. With the soaring iron ore price in the past year and the restructuring of Kumba, the asset is generating strong cash flows and Anglo appeared to pull back from wanting to sell its stake.