Google uses machines to avert boycott

San Francisco — Two weeks into a YouTube advertising boycott over hateful videos, Google is taking more steps to tackle a crisis that escalated further than the company expected.

Alphabet’s main division is introducing a system that lets outside firms verify ad quality standards on its video service, while expanding its definitions of offensive content.

A slew of major marketers halted spending on YouTube and Google’s digital ad network after ads were highlighted running alongside videos promoting hate, violence and racism.

Google’s initial response, a promise of new controls for marketers, failed to stymie the boycott. The crisis ignited a simmering debate in digital advertising over quality assurance, or "brand safety", standards online.