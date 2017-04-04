YOUTUBE VIDEOS
Google uses machines to avert boycott
San Francisco — Two weeks into a YouTube advertising boycott over hateful videos, Google is taking more steps to tackle a crisis that escalated further than the company expected.
Alphabet’s main division is introducing a system that lets outside firms verify ad quality standards on its video service, while expanding its definitions of offensive content.
A slew of major marketers halted spending on YouTube and Google’s digital ad network after ads were highlighted running alongside videos promoting hate, violence and racism.
Google’s initial response, a promise of new controls for marketers, failed to stymie the boycott. The crisis ignited a simmering debate in digital advertising over quality assurance, or "brand safety", standards online.
Google had since improved its ability to flag offending videos and immediately disable ads, chief business officer Philipp Schindler said.
Johnson & Johnson, one of the largest advertisers to pull spending, said it was reversing its position in major markets.
Since the boycott began, Google has allocated more of its artificial intelligence (AI) tools to deciphering YouTube’s enormous video library.
The company is a pioneer in the field and has used machine learning, a powerful type of AI, to improve many of its products and services, including video recommendations on YouTube and ad-serving. Automatically classifying entire videos, then flagging and filtering content is a more difficult, expensive research endeavour and one that Google has not focused on much — until now.
"We switched to a completely new generation of our latest and greatest machine-learning models," Schindler said. "We had not deployed it to this problem, because it was a tiny, tiny problem. We have limited resources."
In talks with big advertising clients, Google discovered the toxic YouTube videos flagged in recent media reports represented about 0.001% of total ads shown, Schindler said.
Still, with YouTube’s size, that can add up quickly. And the attention on the issue coincided with mounting industry pressure on Google, the world’s largest digital ad-seller, for more rigid measurement standards.
A frequent demand has been for Google to let other companies verify standards on YouTube. Google is allowing this now, creating a reporting channel that lets YouTube ads be monitored by external partners, such as comScore and Integral Ad Science, according to a company spokeswoman.
Google had made quick progress on its own, Schindler said. Using the new machine-learning tools and "a lot more people", the company in the past two weeks flagged five times as many videos as "nonsafe", or disabled from ads, than before.
"But it’s five [times] on the smallest denominator you can imagine," Schindler said. "Although it has historically been a very small, small problem, we can make it an even smaller, smaller, smaller problem."
Vocal critics suggest Google has ignored the problem. Some publishers and ad agencies have called on Google and rival Facebook to more actively police the content they host online.
Last week, News Corp CEO Robert Thomson, a frequent Google critic, said the two companies "have prospered mightily by peddling a flat-earth philosophy that doesn’t wish to distinguish between the fake and real because they make copious amounts of money from both".
The YouTube ad boycott has pushed Google to beef up its policing. In its initial response, Google expanded its definition of hate speech to include marginalised groups. Now it was adding a new filter to disable ads on "dangerous and derogatory content", it said. That included language that promoted negative stereotypes about targeted groups or denied "sensitive historical events", such as the Holocaust.
Some researchers argue digital platforms should rely on humans to make these editorial decisions. Schindler said he had devoted more manpower to oversee brand-safety issues, but stressed that only machine intelligence could contend with YouTube’s size.
Bloomberg
