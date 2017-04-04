Bob Diamond mounts his latest comeback bid from UK’s minor leagues
London — Bob Diamond, a financial heavy hitter when he ran Barclays, is coming back to the City of London. His latest venture plays in the minor leagues.
Diamond’s investment firm is set to take control of Panmure Gordon & Company, a stockbroker that focuses on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM), where the brokers do much of the regulating and many of Britain’s riskiest listed companies trade.
The former banking titan, forced out of Barclays five years ago in the wake of the Libor (London interbank offered rate) scandal, has seen his bid to build a pan-African bank falter. Now Atlas Merchant Capital, which Diamond founded, plans to turn Panmure Gordon into a bigger, boutique investment bank, which may prove challenging as stockbrokers struggle and Brexit looms.
"What Panmure Gordon needs is stable ownership and some magic dust, some oomph," said Tim Linacre, who left as the company’s CEO in 2012.
Jain and Corzine
It is unusual for a former top executive to re-emerge at a smaller firm, but not unprecedented. Anshu Jain, who stepped down as co-CEO of Deutsche Bank in 2015, became president this year of New York-based Cantor Fitzgerald, a brokerage with a tenth as many employees as Germany’s largest bank. Jon Corzine, a former co-CEO of Goldman Sachs Group and governor of New Jersey, ran MF Global Holdings for one-and-a-half years until it collapsed in 2011.
Diamond declined to comment on his strategy for Panmure Gordon, but according to the offering statement the plan is to hire senior merger advisory bankers, strengthen the equities division and expand product offerings. Diamond has experience building a securities business: during his tenure at Barclays he turned an also-ran investment bank into a debt-trading powerhouse. The former Barclays chief will not be taking a management role at Panmure Gordon, according to CEO Patric Johnson, who plans to stay on.
Based in the shadow of St Paul’s Cathedral, Panmure Gordon employed three generations of ex-prime minister David Cameron’s forbears and traces its roots to the glory days of the British Empire. Yet its shares have fallen 90% in the past decade. The offer by Diamond’s Atlas Merchant and Qatari investment bank QInvest, announced on March 17, values the firm at £15.5m.
The clientele has also changed from the days when the brokerage provided financing for the Chinese imperial government. Today, it specialises in trading and share sales on AIM, the more lightly regulated, junior bourse run by London Stock Exchange Group. The number of AIM-listed companies has dwindled to the lowest in 14 years, and the market’s returns have lagged.
Xavier Rolet, CEO of the London Stock Exchange, told UK legislators last November that AIM served as a vital source of funds for "very small, high growth" firms.
Companies raised £4.8bn through share sales on AIM in 2016, including about £126m in offerings managed by Panmure Gordon, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Similar junior markets operate from Frankfurt to Scandinavia.
Detractors say AIM is little more than a casino stuffed with small, risky companies. Since the end of 2015, three firms on the 810-member FTSE AIM All-Share index gained more than 1,500%, including a tiny investment firm advised by Panmure Gordon called Monchhichi. About 100 of the companies lost at least half their value.
Panmure Gordon and its competing brokers serve as "nominated advisers", or nomads, that act as the primary regulator for their AIM companies while also collecting fees from them, an arrangement that has drawn criticism.
"I find AIM stocks dangerous," said Daniel Yu, a short seller and founder of Gotham City Research in New York. "They can be easily manipulated by unscrupulous stock promoters, and you have no recourse when you lose money."
Yu made a 2014 wager against Quindell, an AIM-listed software company that has since changed its name to Watchstone Group. UK regulators later probed the business’s accounting practices and in 2016 fined its nomad, Cenkos Securities, £530,500 for a lack of proper controls. Cenkos said in August that it had "developed and implemented an extensive remediation programme to enhance and improve its systems and controls in relation to its sponsor services".
Officials at Watchstone and Cenkos did not respond to requests for comment for this article.
To be sure, no market is immune. UK grocer Tesco is listed on London’s flagship exchange and is paying £214m to resolve an accounting scandal.
Marcus Stuttard, the head of AIM, said that while the number of companies listed on the exchange had declined as the market matured, continued investment and listings showed the venue was trusted.
"We’re seeing companies with higher valuations coming to AIM, and we’re seeing them raise more money," Stuttard said. "We’re seeing the market performance is stronger."
Snoozebox and MaxCyte
Panmure Gordon, founded in 1876, posted annual losses in six of the 10 years to the end of 2015 as initial stock sales dwindled in the wake of the financial crisis. The firm, which has about 100 employees, is scheduled to report 2016 results on Tuesday.
Some of its biggest deals show the risks of investing in AIM companies. Panmure Gordon helped raise almost £1bn through share sales over the past five years for AIM clients, Bloomberg data show. Most of the 30 biggest deals have lost value, while about a third of the companies involved have fallen by more than half. It raised more than £30m for Snoozebox Holdings, a portable hotel business it said in 2013 was going from "strength to strength". The stock has since tumbled 99%.
Recognising risk
Some deals have worked out well. Morses Club, a "doorstep" lender that makes weekly house calls to collect its debts, has climbed since Panmure Gordon sold about £34m of its shares last May. MaxCyte, a US biotechnology company, and Gear4Music Holdings, a UK musical-equipment retailer, have both more than tripled since selling shares.
"It’s a high-risk market," said Richard Killingbeck, the CEO of WH Ireland Group, a rival of Panmure Gordon. "Most players, both on the sell side and the buy side, recognise that."
Fewer big firms do dealings on AIM. JPMorgan Chase & Company acts as nomad to six companies, including internet fashion retailer ASOS, seen as one of the market’s successes. Yet Deutsche Bank, UBS Group, Morgan Stanley and Lazard have exited. Barclays said it had never been a nomad. It can be difficult to profit from tiny stocks and the risks are too high for some.
"I’m not one of those people that says it’s a casino, but it’s more risky and at some banks the appetite for risk is low," said former CEO Linacre, now chairman of real estate investment company Shareproperty and a senior managing partner at public relations agency Instinctif Partners. For large lenders, "making some money from an AIM stock is very hard and fundamentally it’s also a reputational issue".
The American-born Diamond’s return to London comes as his effort to build a bank spanning sub-Saharan Africa is showing signs of strain. Atlas Mara, a firm he co-founded with entrepreneur Ashish Thakkar, bought stakes in lenders in seven African nations, but the shares have fallen more than 80% from their peak.
Diamond set up Atlas Merchant Capital in 2013 to buy financial-services assets. In 2015, the firm invested in South Street Securities Holdings, a New York-based broker-dealer that specialises in some of the most basic areas of the fixed-income markets.
He told Bloomberg Television in September that he saw "opportunity" in small and medium-sized European banks. The firm bought a Greek consumer lender in February, and was previously in talks over Italian asset manager Arca and Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena. The prospect of Britain’s exit from the EU didn’t deter Diamond from bidding for Panmure Gordon.
"People have realised the Earth isn’t going to fall in and there are deals to be done," said Adrian Patten, chairman and co-founder of London-based financial technology firm Cobalt, which received an investment from Citigroup in 2016. He previously worked for Morgan Grenfell & Company, a London merchant bank that was purchased by Deutsche Bank.
For Panmure Gordon, the targeted clients would remain the same following the sale, Johnson, the CEO, said in a phone interview.
"We’re champions of growth companies and will remain so," said Johnson. "They’re seeing what we’re doing, agree with the strategy and want to be part of it."
Bloomberg
Please login or register to comment.