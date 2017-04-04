Bob Diamond mounts his latest comeback bid from UK’s minor leagues

Yu made a 2014 wager against Quindell, an AIM-listed software company that has since changed its name to Watchstone Group. UK regulators later probed the business’s accounting practices and in 2016 fined its nomad, Cenkos Securities, £530,500 for a lack of proper controls. Cenkos said in August that it had "developed and implemented an extensive remediation programme to enhance and improve its systems and controls in relation to its sponsor services".

Officials at Watchstone and Cenkos did not respond to requests for comment for this article.

To be sure, no market is immune. UK grocer Tesco is listed on London’s flagship exchange and is paying £214m to resolve an accounting scandal.

Marcus Stuttard, the head of AIM, said that while the number of companies listed on the exchange had declined as the market matured, continued investment and listings showed the venue was trusted.

"We’re seeing companies with higher valuations coming to AIM, and we’re seeing them raise more money," Stuttard said. "We’re seeing the market performance is stronger."

Snoozebox and MaxCyte

Panmure Gordon, founded in 1876, posted annual losses in six of the 10 years to the end of 2015 as initial stock sales dwindled in the wake of the financial crisis. The firm, which has about 100 employees, is scheduled to report 2016 results on Tuesday.

Some of its biggest deals show the risks of investing in AIM companies. Panmure Gordon helped raise almost £1bn through share sales over the past five years for AIM clients, Bloomberg data show. Most of the 30 biggest deals have lost value, while about a third of the companies involved have fallen by more than half. It raised more than £30m for Snoozebox Holdings, a portable hotel business it said in 2013 was going from "strength to strength". The stock has since tumbled 99%.

Recognising risk

Some deals have worked out well. Morses Club, a "doorstep" lender that makes weekly house calls to collect its debts, has climbed since Panmure Gordon sold about £34m of its shares last May. MaxCyte, a US biotechnology company, and Gear4Music Holdings, a UK musical-equipment retailer, have both more than tripled since selling shares.

"It’s a high-risk market," said Richard Killingbeck, the CEO of WH Ireland Group, a rival of Panmure Gordon. "Most players, both on the sell side and the buy side, recognise that."

Fewer big firms do dealings on AIM. JPMorgan Chase & Company acts as nomad to six companies, including internet fashion retailer ASOS, seen as one of the market’s successes. Yet Deutsche Bank, UBS Group, Morgan Stanley and Lazard have exited. Barclays said it had never been a nomad. It can be difficult to profit from tiny stocks and the risks are too high for some.

"I’m not one of those people that says it’s a casino, but it’s more risky and at some banks the appetite for risk is low," said former CEO Linacre, now chairman of real estate investment company Shareproperty and a senior managing partner at public relations agency Instinctif Partners. For large lenders, "making some money from an AIM stock is very hard and fundamentally it’s also a reputational issue".