Adcock opts to snap up Virtual Logistics

Adcock Ingram has acquired private group Virtual Logistics, a national and cross-border fine-distribution firm, as it looks to expand its distribution capacity.

Adcock Ingram is the only local pharmaceutical company offering a full service pharmaceutical distribution solution in SA. However, the group had been looking to enhance its fine, nonbulk distribution.

"This acquisition brings us closer to realising our strategic vision of owning a fully compliant network and will make us one of the largest fine distributors in the country," said Tobie Krige, MD of Adcock’s distribution division.

Fine distribution involves deliveries to the end customer as opposed to mass suppliers. It consists of smaller volumes of mixed items.

"Virtual Logistics has an extensive national footprint across SA with tailored solutions for hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, healthcare practices and general retail delivery outlets.

"This expanded footprint will complement our operational reach and capacity, allowing for improved service levels to customers, especially pharmacies. Our well-established ability to offer a contract service to potential customers will be enhanced by this deal," he said.

Krige said Virtual Logistics could reach more than 3,000 destinations. The deal would enhance and expand the Adcock Ingram offering of more than 6,000 drop points allowing greater choice in "route to market" for all stakeholders.